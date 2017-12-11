The 25 Best Star Wars Games of All Time

Fight in the Star Wars

From the pixelated polygons of the original 1983 Star Wars arcade game to the photorealistic action of EA's Battlefront titles, the Star Wars universe has spawned decades' worth of video games big and small. Some, like Knights of the Old Republic and Rogue Squadron, are among the best games ever made. Others, such as Masters of Teras Kasi and Star Wars: Obi Wan, are better off being crushed in a trash compactor.

With that in mind, we've dug through the debris and ranked 25 of the best interactive takes on the Star Wars universe, whether you want to relive famous space battles or build your own Jedi legend.

Credit: LucasArts