15 Alexa Sports Skills to Make You a Superfan
Alexa Tools for Die-Hard Sports Fans
Being a sports fan can require some serious commitment to keeping up with the latest news about your favorite teams and leagues. Alexa keeps you in the action with sports skills for all major sports and several smaller ones. By default, Alexa can tell you about sports scores and schedules, but these skills let you dig deeper.
Get Olympics updates
The 2018 Winter Olympics are being held half a world away, but Alexa can help keep you up to date with medal counts (by athlete or country), real-time results, and a daily schedule of events. Things to ask include:
"What Olympic events are today?"
"When is curling?"
"Who won gold today?"
"How many medals does Shaun White have?"
"Did Mikaela Shiffrin win today?
Credit: Shutterstock
Find the channel airing the game
With sports on any of several dozen channels or websites, it can be hard to know where to find the game you want to watch. Catch Sports takes care of that for you. Once you link your Catch Sports account to Alexa, you can ask it where to watch the Carolina-Duke basketball game or what channel the Yankees-Red Sox will be on — no more channel hopping needed.
Follow soccer
Football — or soccer, as Americans call it — is the most popular sport in the world. But if you're in the U.S., it can be hard to keep track of what's going on in the European leagues. Alexa can tell you the results from La Liga and the Premier League through this skill.
Manage your Yahoo fantasy football team
Make Alexa an assistant coach for your fantasy football team. If you use Yahoo Fantasy Football, you can link your account to get updates on your upcoming matches, injury updates for your team and more.
Get deeper analysis of major sports
numberFire takes a deeper look at sports stats to offer different insight. You can get its take on football, baseball, basketball and hockey, and hear it as a part of your Flash Briefing.
Tune in to ESPN Radio
Get your sports news fix in your Flash Briefing. The audio is from ESPN Radio, and it’s the same as you'd get while listening to the radio station.
Become a sabermetrics savant
Baseball fans love their stats. With the Baseball Reference skill, Alexa can tell you who leads the league in a bunch of categories, including home runs, batting average and ERA. It has historical data, too.
Listen to a baseball game
If you have an MLB At Bat or MLB.TV premium subscription, you can listen to your favorite Major League Baseball games through Alexa. You’ll get the home broadcast for the games. Heads up: According to user comments, there’s a bug preventing this skill from working with the Amazon Dot.
Get the latest college football rankings
Who's No. 1 in college football? Alexa knows. This skill will tell you the entire top 25 from the AP poll, or you can narrow it down to the top 5 or 10.
Follow your favorite NBA players
How many assists per game does Steph Curry average? How many points is Lebron scoring each night? With this skill, find out how your favorite NBA star is doing this season. It tracks 23 stats for 454 players.
Get March Madness Updates
Keep up to date on all the happenings in the NCAA Tournament—including radio feeds of the games—with the March Madness skill. Some of the things you can ask include:
“Alexa, ask March Madness what games are on now?”“Alexa, ask March Madness what games are available?”“Alexa, ask March Madness what games can I listen to on the radio?”“Alexa, ask March Madness what's the score?”“Alexa, ask March Madness for the score of the North Carolina game.”“Alexa, ask March Madness to play the Duke versus Kentucky game.”“Alexa, ask March Madness what time the Kansas game starts?”
Credit: Shutterstock
Learn a new sport fact
If you love all sports, check out this skill, which will teach you some things you might not know, especially about less-popular sports. Example: Rugby dates back to 1830s England.
Follow the PGA Tour
Get the info you need about the latest PGA Tour events. Alexa knows the leaderboard and the scores of specific players.
Become a Cowboys superfan
Get the latest news on Dak Prescott and the rest of the Dallas Cowboys football team throughout the season. You can hear when they play next, get stats on specific players and more. It’s also available for the Patriots, the Falcons and other teams.
Hear NHL goal sirens
With this skill, you get the experience of being on home ice for any NHL hockey team. Whether you want to hear the goal siren of the Pittsburgh Penguins or the LA Kings, just ask Alexa, and it's like you're at the rink.
Get NBA injury updates
Keep up on the latest injuries to NBA players with this skill. Just say the team name, and Alexa will tell you who's hurt and when they’re expected to be back in the lineup.