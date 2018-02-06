15 Alexa Sports Skills to Make You a Superfan

Get March Madness Updates

Keep up to date on all the happenings in the NCAA Tournament—including radio feeds of the games—with the March Madness skill. Some of the things you can ask include:

“Alexa, ask March Madness what games are on now?”“Alexa, ask March Madness what games are available?”“Alexa, ask March Madness what games can I listen to on the radio?”“Alexa, ask March Madness what's the score?”“Alexa, ask March Madness for the score of the North Carolina game.”“Alexa, ask March Madness to play the Duke versus Kentucky game.”“Alexa, ask March Madness what time the Kansas game starts?”

