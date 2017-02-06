19 Tips For Mastering Fire Emblem Heroes

Know Your Items and Currencies

Every RPG has a set of important items and currencies, so here's a list of everything in Fire Emblem Heroes, and what they do and how you get them.

Orbs

Orbs are the most important items in the game. You can use them so summon to upgrade your castle or more importantly, summon new heroes. Orbs can be obtained as gifts, purchased via the in-game shop, or as a reward for completing story missions for the first time.

SP

SP is what you use to unlock new abilities for each character. You will get a certain amount of SP every time a character levels up, or when you merge two of the same character. The higher star level of the character you merge, the more SP you will get.

Experience (EXP)

Experience is the key to gaining levels. You will get EXP for defeating enemies or healing other heroes. You will get more EXP for defeating enemies around your level or higher; enemies that are too weak may not give you any EXP at all. You can also gain EXP and levels by consuming shards and crystals. The current level cap in Fire Emblem Heroes is 40.

Light's Blessings

This powerful item can be used after losing a mission to revive fallen allies, restore HP, enables allies to move and enable the use of specials. Just use them wisely, because they are quite rare.

Feathers

Feathers are used to increase a hero's rarity. When increasing a hero to 2 or three stars, you only need feathers. However, if you want to increase a hero to 4 or 5 stars, you will need badges in addition to feathers. It costs 20,000 feathers in addition to Great Badges to upgrade a hero from 4 to 5 stars.

Feathers can be obtained by sending heroes home, or as an award from the Battle Arena at the end of every season.

Stamina

Stamina is currency you use to play story missions, battle in the Training Tower, participate in the daily Special Battle, or equip skills. It regenerates automatically over time, or can be replenished by consuming a Stamina Potion.

Stamina Potions

Stamina potions are consumables that you can use to instantly refill your stamina. Currently they cannot be obtained through battles, they are only received as gifts.

Dueling Swords

Dueling Swords are currency used to participate in Arena battles. You can hold up to three at one time. They are automatically replenished at the end of each day, or if you use a Dueling Badge.

Dueling Badges

These consumables are used to replenish your supply of Dueling Swords. Currently they can only be obtained as gifts or as prizes during rare events.

Shards and Crystals

These consumables come in five colors, four of which correspond to your hero's type, as well as gold, which is used for all heroes. Shards are used to level characters up to level 19, while you will need Crystals to level them up to 20 and beyond. Shards and Crystals can be obtained from the Training Tower, with Crystals only showing up starting on the Sixth Stratum and higher.

Badges

Badges are can be combined with feathers to unlock a hero's potential and increase their start level, Note: You only need badges to increase heroes to 4 or 5 stars. Badges can be obtained from from the Training Tower, while Great Badges (required to upgrade a hero to 5 stars), are only available from the Sixth Stratum or higher.