Best Family Tech from CES 2017
Family Tech on Display
CES isn't just about processors and platforms. These days, the world's largest electronics show is also about parents and children. That's why our partners at FamilyTech TV sat down with some of the top companies in the to talk about their latest child-friendly gadgets, from fun robots to parental control features. (Photo Credit: Lego Boost Robots by Jeremy Lips/Tom's Guide)
Philips Avent uGrow Parenting Platform
Philips showed off a number of devices that connect to its uGrow infant care app. These included a smart baby bottle sleeve that monitors milk temperature, a connected air and Hue lighting that adjusts its color to help your baby relax. uGrow will soon integrate with Amazon Echo so you can command it with your voice.
Comcast Xfinity Home
Comcast's Xfinity Home service offers a combination of security and home automation features, all in one convenient interface. The most important feature for parents? You can use the system to find out when your children have arrived at home and how many friends they've brought with them.
Lego Boost
Lego Boost teaches children seven and up some basic programming principles. You can build five different kinds of robots then control them using a simple tablet app.
Square Panda
Designed to teach young children phonics, Square Panda pairs a set of tactile letters with a Bluetooth-connected board. Kids place these real letters into slots on the board while playing any of dozens of games which appear on an iOS or Android tablet.
Tenka Labs Circuit Cubes
Designed for children ages five and up, this motor and wiring system teaches you about electricity by allowing you to enhance your existing toys. It works with Legos, stuffed animals or anything else you want to upgrade.
SpinTails Jungle Rug
Kids sit on rugs for story time, but how often is the rug itself an integral part of the story? SpinTails Jungle Rug works with an augmented reality app on your phone or tablet that shows different characters when you point your mobile device at markers on the threaded surface. The software also includes activities such as matching games.
Avatar Mind iPal Robot
The 3-foot-tall Avatar Mind iPal is designed to be a friend to children aged 3 to 8. This social robot can provide educational programs, respond to voice and touch (pat its head to turn it off) and also serve as a roving security monitor as parents use its camera to keep an eye on their kids.
Mota JetJat Nano Drone
No need to give your small child a large and expensive drone. At CES, Mota showed off a number of super-light drones, including the JetJat Nano which has a built-in live streaming camera you can use to take pictures from up to 40 feet away.
Pi Lab Edwin the Duck
The world's first "smart duck," provides interactive songs, stories and games as it syncs wirelessly with your tablet. Edwin is also a nightlight, a Bluetooth speaker and a sleep machine for very young children. And he's getting his own TV show.
WowWee Elmoji
Everyone's favorite high-pitched Sesame Street character is now a robot that can teach your child about programming. Using a tablet app, kids can drive Elmoji around, create motion sequences, play games or send it emojis that it has to act out.
JYRO Roll Electric Board
This self-balancing electric board can go as fast as 15 miles an hour, making it a fun option for active teenagers who like to skateboard or snowboard. You can speed up by leaning forward or slow down by leaning back.
NeoBear Magnifier
This $99 magnifying-glass-shaped device uses augmented reality to show 3D characters when you point it at a story book. Because it's not a multipurpose tablet with lots of other apps that can distract a toddler, the Magnifier is great for children as young as two.
Wonder Workshop Dash and Dot
These attractive, circular-shaped robots teach children how to code, using simple block language on their tablets. Wonder Workshop makes not one, but five different apps that help you make the most of these devices.