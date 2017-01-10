Best Family Tech from CES 2017

SpinTails Jungle Rug

SpinTails Jungle Rug (Courtesy FamilyTech TV)

Kids sit on rugs for story time, but how often is the rug itself an integral part of the story? SpinTails Jungle Rug works with an augmented reality app on your phone or tablet that shows different characters when you point your mobile device at markers on the threaded surface. The software also includes activities such as matching games.