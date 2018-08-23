Nikon’s Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras vs Sony: What Should You Buy?

At long last, Nikon today announced its first two full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Z6 and the Z7. Due out in November and September for $1,995 and $3,399, respectively, these two cameras look to compete directly with Sony’s full-frame mirrorless cameras, the A7 III and the A7R III. Let’s see how they compare.
Nikon Z6 vs Sony A7 III
|Nikon Z6
|Sony A7 III
|Price (body only)
|$1,995
|$1,998
|MP/Sensor
|24.5MP BSI CMOS
|24.2 MP Exmor BSI CMOS
|ISO Range
|100-51200 (expandable to 50-204800)
|100 - 51200 (expandable to 50 – 204800)
|Max Photo Size
|6048 x 4024
|6000 x 4000
|Max Video Resolution
|4K/25p
|4K/25p
|Shooting Speed
|Up to 12 fps
|Up to 10 fps
|Autofocus
|90 percent coverage/273 hybrid phase/contrast detection
|93 percent coverage/693 phase detection points, 425 contrast detection
|Image Stabilization
|5-axis in-body
|5-axis in-body
|Memory Card Slots
|One XQD
|Two SD/SDHC/SDXC slots
|Viewfinder
|3.69 million (Quad VGA) OLED
|2.36 million dots (XGA OLED)
|Display
|3.2-inch LCD touchscreen (2100k dots)
|3-inch LCD touchscreen/ 922K dots
|Size (body only)
|5.3 x 4 x 2.7 inches
|5 x 3.9 x 2.9 inches
|Weight (body only)
|1.3 pounds
|1.4 pounds
|Battery Life (CIPA)
|Approx. 310 shots (EVF only)
|710 shots
Nikon Z7 vs Sony A7R III
|Nikon Z7
|Sony A7R III
|Price (body only)
|$3,399
|$2,998
|MP/Sensor
|45.7 MP CMOS
|42.4 MP Exmor BSI CMOS
|ISO Range
|64-25600 (expandable to 32-102400)
|100 - 32000 (expandable to ISO 50 – 102400
|Max Photo Size
|6048 x 4024
|6000 x 4000
|Max Video Resolution
|4K/25p
|4K/25p
|Shooting Speed
|Up to 9 fps
|Up to 10 fps
|Autofocus
|493 hybrid phase detection/contrast points (90 percent coverage)
|399 focal-plane phase-detection points (68 percent coverage), 425 contrast points (47 percent coverage)
|Image Stabilization
|5-axis in-body
|5-axis in-body
|Memory Card Slots
|One XQD
|Two SD/SDHC/SDXC slots
|Viewfinder
|3690k (Quad VGA) OLED
|2.36 million dots EVF (XGA OLED)
|Display
|3.2-inch LCD touchscreen (2100k dots)
|3-inch LCD touchscreen (1440k dots)
|Size (body only)
|5.3 x 4 x 2.7 inches
|5 x 3.9 x 2.9 inches
|Weight (body only)
|1.3 pounds
|1.4 pounds
|Battery Life (CIPA)
|Approx. 330 shots (EVF only)
|650 shots
Compared to the Sony A7R III, the Nikon Z7 appears a bit more robust in terms of ISO range and focus points, and, like the Z6, has a sharper EVF and touchscreen. However, the Z7 is about $400 more expensive than the A7R III.
While Sony has a large head start when it comes to full-frame mirrorless cameras, Nikon has a potential competitive advantage in its lens selection. While only three Z-mount lenses will be available at launch (six more will be launched in 2019), the F-to-Z mount adapter means that more than 90 of Nikon’s F-mount lenses can also be used with the Z6 and Z7. Currently, Sony only has 26 A-mount lenses.
From a consumer’s standpoint, it’s nice to see one of the largest camera companies challenge Sony in the fastest-growing segment of the camera market, and we’re interested to see how the Nikon Z6 and Z7 perform.