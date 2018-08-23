Nikon’s Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras vs Sony: What Should You Buy?

At long last, Nikon today announced its first two full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Z6 and the Z7. Due out in November and September for $1,995 and $3,399, respectively, these two cameras look to compete directly with Sony’s full-frame mirrorless cameras, the A7 III and the A7R III. Let’s see how they compare.



Nikon Z6 vs Sony A7 III



Nikon Z6

Sony A7 III Price (body only) $1,995 $1,998

MP/Sensor 24.5MP BSI CMOS

24.2 MP Exmor BSI CMOS

ISO Range 100-51200 (expandable to 50-204800)

100 - 51200 (expandable to 50 – 204800)

Max Photo Size 6048 x 4024

6000 x 4000

Max Video Resolution 4K/25p

4K/25p

Shooting Speed Up to 12 fps

Up to 10 fps

Autofocus 90 percent coverage/273 hybrid phase/contrast detection 93 percent coverage/693 phase detection points, 425 contrast detection

Image Stabilization 5-axis in-body

5-axis in-body

Memory Card Slots One XQD

Two SD/SDHC/SDXC slots

Viewfinder 3.69 million (Quad VGA) OLED

2.36 million dots (XGA OLED)

Display 3.2-inch LCD touchscreen (2100k dots)

3-inch LCD touchscreen/ 922K dots

Size (body only) 5.3 x 4 x 2.7 inches

5 x 3.9 x 2.9 inches

Weight (body only) 1.3 pounds

1.4 pounds

Battery Life (CIPA) Approx. 310 shots (EVF only)

710 shots



Nikon Z7 vs Sony A7R III



Nikon Z7

Sony A7R III Price (body only) $3,399 $2,998 MP/Sensor 45.7 MP CMOS

42.4 MP Exmor BSI CMOS

ISO Range 64-25600 (expandable to 32-102400)

100 - 32000 (expandable to ISO 50 – 102400

Max Photo Size 6048 x 4024

6000 x 4000

Max Video Resolution 4K/25p

4K/25p

Shooting Speed Up to 9 fps

Up to 10 fps

Autofocus 493 hybrid phase detection/contrast points (90 percent coverage)

399 focal-plane phase-detection points (68 percent coverage), 425 contrast points (47 percent coverage)

Image Stabilization 5-axis in-body

5-axis in-body

Memory Card Slots One XQD

Two SD/SDHC/SDXC slots

Viewfinder 3690k (Quad VGA) OLED

2.36 million dots EVF (XGA OLED)

Display 3.2-inch LCD touchscreen (2100k dots)

3-inch LCD touchscreen (1440k dots)

Size (body only) 5.3 x 4 x 2.7 inches

5 x 3.9 x 2.9 inches

Weight (body only) 1.3 pounds

1.4 pounds

Battery Life (CIPA) Approx. 330 shots (EVF only)

650 shots



Compared to the Sony A7R III, the Nikon Z7 appears a bit more robust in terms of ISO range and focus points, and, like the Z6, has a sharper EVF and touchscreen. However, the Z7 is about $400 more expensive than the A7R III.

While Sony has a large head start when it comes to full-frame mirrorless cameras, Nikon has a potential competitive advantage in its lens selection. While only three Z-mount lenses will be available at launch (six more will be launched in 2019), the F-to-Z mount adapter means that more than 90 of Nikon’s F-mount lenses can also be used with the Z6 and Z7. Currently, Sony only has 26 A-mount lenses.

From a consumer’s standpoint, it’s nice to see one of the largest camera companies challenge Sony in the fastest-growing segment of the camera market, and we’re interested to see how the Nikon Z6 and Z7 perform.