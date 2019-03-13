Motorola Razr Leaked Specs Are Underwhelming for a $1,500 Phone

The 2019 Motorola Razr is looking to be an enticing mix of futuristic folding phone and the iconic phone design of the early 2000s. And now we might have the phone’s logo, price and information on its specs, which may not be what you’re expecting.

(Image credit: Yanko Design)

The information comes from an unidentified source speaking to XDA Developers (via GizmoChina). As well as revealing the redesigned Razr logo, the site explains that the upcoming handset is nicknamed ‘Voyager’, and what its internal components are likely to be. The specs are a surprising read, for the simple fact that they’re kind of average.

(Image credit: The new Razr logo according to the leak. Credit: XDA Developers)

The source gives the 2019 Razr’s processor as a Snapdragon 710, accompanied by 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 64/128GB storage. The battery’s a fairly small 2,730mAh, but XDA Developers speculates that the phone might feature 27 W TurboPower charging, as seen on the Moto G7 Plus.

MORE: Galaxy Fold vs. Huawei Mate X: Which Foldable Phone Will Win?

The 6.2-inch vertically folding screen has a resolution of 2142 x 876, while the exterior screen is a 800 x 600 display of an unknown size. There’s no information about cameras at this point, either, although previous images suggest the presence of a single rear-facing camera.

This information is already spreading quickly. Slashleaks user Gourav Tiwary posted the same information, citing the same XDA Developers article as above.

In comparison to the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X, the Razr’s a lot less powerful. The Galaxy Fold and Mate X both use new top-of-the line processors - a Snapdragon 855 for the Fold, and a Kirin 980 for the Mate X - with larger amounts of RAM and storage, too. But they both cost double the price of the current batch of flagship smartphones.

The Razr is expected to cost around $1,500 according to previous reports. That's nearly $500 less than the Galaxy Fold, but it remains to be seen if Motorola can provide the right combination of cool factor and performance to undercut its foldable phone rivals.