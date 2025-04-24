I just tried the new Swarovski-encrusted Moto Buds Loop with Bose audio, and can't stop thinking about them

I didn’t think I’d ever say this, but I can’t stop thinking about a pair of Motorola earbuds. The Moto Buds Loop, which I had the chance to try on as part of an early preview of the Motorola Razr 2025 family, could be just the kind of tech accessory that makes me take the company seriously when it comes to personal audio products.

And I mean "accessory" literally, because the buds look like literal accessories. The flagship version comes iced out in rows of Swarovski crystals. I repeat: Swarovski. On earbuds.

The Moto Buds Loop are open-ear style, which means when you’re wearing them, your ears stay open and aware to the world. The earring-like design reminded me instantly of the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, which are some of the best earbuds in the market as far as I’m concerned.

But the connection to Bose doesn’t end there. The Moto Buds Loop feature Sound by Bose, with 12mm drivers and spatial audio support. In a perfect world, this will result in the Moto Buds sounding as good as they look, but I didn’t have the opportunity to gauge the performance so I can’t say quite yet if they’re all talk.

And even if they are, I’m not sure I’d mind all that much. These fashion-first cuffs are comfortable, lightweight — the fact that they sparkle is just a bonus. I love how they looked with the rest of the earrings in my stack (most of which are from Pavoi, an affordable jewelry brand on Amazon in case you’re curious.)

(Image credit: Future)

If the crystals aren’t your thing, there’s a more subtle Trekking Green option. But let’s be honest: you probably didn’t click on this story because you like things that are subtle.

While the glam is definitely distracting, there are some interesting specs worth noting. The Moto Buds Loop offer 8 hours of battery life on a single charge, with 37 hours total using the charging case.

That seems ample enough to get through the day, plus the dual-mic setup with CrystalTalk AI, should help filter out background noise for clearer quality during phone calls. As someone who likes to yap on the phone while getting my steps in, this would be a deal-breaker for me if it doesn't deliver.

You can use the Moto Buds Loop as standalone earbuds, but Motorola is trying to establish an ecosystem experience for those with Motorola phones. Moto AI voice commands are available via the earbuds when you have a compatible phone like the new Motorola Razr Ultra.

As someone who often struggles to find tech that matches my outfits, I appreciate Motorola’s dedication to fashionable gadgetry. The Moto Buds Loop are making a very convincing case for wearable tech as actual style, so I’m very eager to be able to use them in the real world. Motorola is not yet sharing a price or release date, but hopefully we’ll know more soon.