LG G7 ThinQ's Display Could Be Brightest Ever

Thanks to the rumor mill, we already have a pretty clear picture about the LG G7 ThinQ in advance of that phone's May 2 launch. Now LG itself is dishing about the phone, talking up the device's display a week before its big unveiling.





(Image credit: This leaked image reportedly shows off the LG G7 ThinQ. (Credit: Evan Blass/@evleaks))

LG says the 6.1-inch G7 ThinQ will have "the brightest and most vibrant" screen of any smartphone when it releases, thanks to its Super Bright Display technology. Although LG hasn't specified precisely how Super Bright Display works, the company says the effect will be remarkable. The G7 ThinQ will reportedly be able to hit a peak full-screen brightness of 1,000 nits, which will allow users to operate the phone "in almost any lighting condition," according to a press release.

If true, it would be far and away brighter than any phone display Tom's Guide has tested, including Samsung's Galaxy S9+, which hit a peak of 603 nits when we tested it with a light meter.

LG has also confirmed it will rely upon LCD technology to power the display in its upcoming handset. Given the color representation issues we encountered in LG's OLED panels inside the V30 and Google's Pixel 2, we're not terribly surprised to see LG return to LCD. The 6.1-inch panel will boast a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 3120 x 1440, and the company says it's significantly slimmed down those bezels as well. LG tells us the space underneath the screen has been reduced by 50 percent.

You can also expect a plethora of display modes to customize the way apps and media look. Through the use of an Auto setting, the G7 ThinQ will be able to analyze on-screen contrast and tune colors and contrast based on what it's showing, be it a video, game, website or photo. For those who want even more control than Auto mode offers, LG says you'll be able to calibrate RGB values independently — a feature the company compares to Pro mode in the device's camera app.



Best of all, the G7 ThinQ's screen is reportedly able to accomplish all of these feats while boasting reduced power consumption — 30 percent less, in fact, than last year's LG G6.



While LG has lifted the curtain on much of the G7 ThinQ's display, it's equally interesting to note what the company hasn't said. Leaked renders have overwhelmingly pointed to the presence of a notch at the top of the screen, just like the iPhone X, Huawei P20 and upcoming OnePlus 6. If a notch has been added to the G7, LG is staying tight-lipped on that subject. We won't know for sure until May 2 — so stay tuned.

