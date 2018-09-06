Check Out the iPhone 9's Colors in New Leak

All signs are pointing to Apple releasing three new iPhones next week at its Sept. 12 event. And at least one of them could be a colorful option, if a new leak is any indication.



(Image credit: Slashleaks)



A picture was published at Slashleaks this week that purports to show the upcoming iPhone 9, an LCD-based model with a 6.1-inch screen, in three different colors: red, white, and blue. Another image published to Slashleaks appears to show a pink model.

Interestingly, one of the images also shows the SIM card tray with two slots. It follows several reports that Apple is planning dual-SIM support in this year's iPhones to make it easier for international travelers to keep using their devices on worldwide networks.

Apple is said to be working on three new iPhones for this year. The first, which could be known as the iPhone XS, will likely offer the same design as the iPhone X and come with a 5.8-inch screen. Another, which could be known as the iPhone XS Plus or even the iPhone XS Max, is expected to sport a 6.5-inch OLED screen.



The iPhone 9, with its 6.1-inch LCD screen, will likely be the cheapest of the three, though the price could be higher than the iPhone 8. In addition to coming with a less-desirable LCD, the iPhone 9 could also offer slightly thicker bezels around its screen and only a single rear camera. And to keep its price down, it might ditch Apple's 3D Touch technology, which allows you to access contextual menus when you vary your pressure when pressing down on the display.

In the past when Apple has offered cheaper iPhones, such as the iPhone 5c, the company has often opted for several colors. Those color options have proven popular with budget-conscious shoppers. And Apple is apparently hoping it'll resonate again.

Of course, Apple isn't talking about its plans. But all will be revealed Sept. 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater inside Apple Park. Until then, expect more leaks.