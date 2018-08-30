Apple Will Launch New iPhones at Big Sept. 12 Event

Update 3:42 pm ET: A new leak shows what the rumored iPhone XS will look like.

Apple will likely unveil its three rumored new iPhones and the Apple Watch Series 4 on Sept. 12.

Apple sent out the invites today for an event that will take place in Cupertino at the Steve Jobs theater, where press and analysts will get a first look at all the new gear.

What should you expect? Based on all the latest iPhone rumors, Apple will launch three new iPhones: a 5.8-inch successor to the iPhone X at around $899 called the iPhone XS, a 6.5-inch iPhone XS Plus for $999 and a 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, which could sell for as low as $699.

All three of the new iPhones are expected to share the same design language as the iPhone X. That means edge-to-edge displays and no Home button. So there’s going to be a whole lot of people who are going to need to learn a new way to navigate.

The new iPhones should also get a speed boost, thanks to a new 7-nanometer A12 processor that will reportedly offer 70 percent faster speeds in certain situations.

Just as important, the new chip will supposedly consume up to 40 percent less power, which should result in longer battery life across the board.

As we’ve seen in recent camera face-offs with the Galaxy Note 9 and Google’s Pixel 2, Apple has fallen behind the Android competition when it comes to photo quality, especially in low light. So we anticipate that Apple will be rolling out camera improvements to all three new iPhones so that it can catch up.

However, the cheaper 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, which could be called the iPhone 9, will reportedly feature a single rear camera. The more expensive iPhone XS and iPhone XS Plus should get dual rear shooters, which will allow for 2x optical zoom and presumably better augmented reality performance.



If the rumors hold true, the new iPhones should go on sale with a release date of Sept 24, which would be a little less than 2 weeks after launch. However, a recent report says that the iPhone 9 could face delays.

As for the Apple Watch Series 4, early reports point to a new design that keeps the overall aesthetic the same but minimizes the bezel. So you should get a bigger display without growing the overall case size.

Other rumors suggest the new Apple Watch will boast more advanced health tracking features, and it’s possible Apple will roll out a Face ID feature.

We will bring you of all the big news and hands-on impressions from Apple's event, so stay tuned to Tom's Guide.