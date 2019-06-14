The iPhone 11 Will 'Struggle' and Be a Yawner, Analyst Says

A yawner. That’s how an analyst with Japanese investment bank Mizuho Securities is characterizing the iPhone 11, a phone that will “lack novelty” for consumers.

(Image credit: Onleaks/CashKaro)

In a note shared with AppleInsider, the Mizuho analyst shares the same opinion as some other experts. Mizuho says that the phone will have the same design — same body, same notch, same glass— with the addition of the polarizing camera patch.

Don’t expect the specs to be much better. Same resolution, minor changes in the processor, no 5G, no 3D sensors on the back... and he claims that Apple will finally take out 3D Touch, but nobody but diehards will notice that.



The only noticeable changes, according to the analyst, will be slightly narrower bezels and dual cameras for the iPhone 11R (LCD model) and triple cameras for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11S (OLED models). The third camera will reportedly have a super-wide-angle lens of 120 degrees.

MORE: When Is the iPhone 11 Release Date? This Leak Is Telling

"We think the iPhone will struggle for two straight years, which would be a rare occurrence for the company," the firm said.

The iPhone X wasn’t the raging success Apple had hoped for, as new features like Face ID failed to justify the high $1,000 price for many shoppers. It actually failed to dominate the sales charts for the first time.

The iPhone XS was more of the same, with marginal improvements— which resulted in more lackluster sales. And while Apple blamed it on the market, the truth is that other manufacturers boomed like Huawei. At least until the company landed in hot water with the U.S government.



Now, in a saturated market in which other manufacturers are truly pushing the technological envelope with impressive optical zooms or under-display selfie cameras at much lower costs, it’s uncertain how the iPhone 11 will be received. But at least according to this analyst, things don't look good.



See all of the latest iPhone 11 news and leaks at our updated iPhone 11 rumor hub.

