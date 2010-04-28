Eight More Leave Infinity Ward, Two Join Respawn

Another day, another update on the Infinity Ward situation. But today we have some big developments.

A stunning eight more workers have jumped ship from Infinity Ward. Kotaku reports that level designer Keith Bell, designer Charlie Wiederhold and level designer Preston Glenn left the developer last Friday; and just yesterday another five quit. They are: lead character artist Joel Emslie, weapons artist Ryan Lastimosa, artist Brad Allen, lead programmer Robert Field and HR/recruitment specialist Kristin Cotterell.

This brings up the total count of Infinity Ward terminations and resignations up to 26 total.

In related news, designer Brent McLeod and senior software engineer Chris Lambert have confirmed that they will be joining the newly formed Respawn Entertainment.