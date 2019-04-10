PSN Name Changes Are Finally Live: Here’s How to Do It

The day that countless PlayStation owners have waited for has finally arrived: Sony has just switched on PSN ID name changes. Yes, just because you thought 'FlyLikeAG666' was a cool name doesn't mean you're permanently stuck with it.

Sony first announced the feature back in October, then launched it in beta for select users in November. As of this writing, it's now live for PlayStation 4 owners via the system's Account Management panel, though players will also be able to initiate a name change via the Sony Entertainment Network website, later today (Apr. 10), by pressing the Edit button next to their Online ID in their profile settings.

Gamers will be able to change their PSN ID as many times as they wish, though you probably want to get it right the first time. While your first change is free, "changes after that will cost $9.99 USD / CAD," or $4.99 USD/CAD for PlayStation Plus members. Sony has outlined step-by-step directions of how to do it both through the PS4 and web in an FAQ post on the PlayStation Blog.

One giant asterisk, though. The post notes that not all games will support new names. Specifically, while the "feature is compatible with PS4 games originally published after April 1, 2018, and a large majority of the most-played PS4 games that were released before this date," there will be exceptions, as "not all games and applications for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita systems are guaranteed to support the online ID change, and users may occasionally encounter issues or errors in certain games."

Anticipating those errors, Sony's going to give the option to "revert back to your original ID for free at any time." In fact, all of your previous IDs will remain yours, and will not be freed up again for someone else to take even if you change your name. You'll be able to revert to an old ID by contacting PlayStation Support, though it's unclear how frequently you'll be able to switch.

Sony has provided a list of tested games guaranteed to support changed IDs. The company warns that in some older titles, a new name could result in loss of saved data and other glitches. However, should you run into an issue, simply returning to a previous ID should restore your progress.

Editor's Note: This story was updated April 10, 2019 with the news that PSN ID name changes have gone live.