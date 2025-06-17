Want to share games on Nintendo Switch 2? Here's how

Nintendo Switch 2’s GameShare feature makes it easier to play local multiplayer games with friends — even if they don’t own the game. Instead of requiring everyone to buy their own copy, one console hosts the session while another streams the gameplay locally.

It’s a simple idea that lowers the barrier to co-op gaming. Whether you’re teaming up in Mario 3D World or just exploring a game together, GameShare lets two consoles share a single copy.

Understanding how to set up and join GameShare sessions opens up new possibilities for gaming with friends and family, whether you're using two Switch 2 consoles or connecting a Switch 2 to an original Switch.

1. Understand what GameShare does (and doesn’t) do (Image: © Tom's Guide) GameShare on the Switch 2 lets one player stream a multiplayer game locally to another console, so only the host needs to own the game. The receiving player can use either a Switch 2 or an original Switch, but both devices must be on the same Wi-Fi network — this isn’t an online feature. It’s important to note that GameShare only works for active multiplayer sessions. The guest can’t play solo, and gameplay will stop as soon as the host ends the session. It’s a way to co-play, not to lend games. Not all Switch 2 games support GameShare functionality. Check the game's multiplayer options menu to see if GameShare appears as an option. Compatible titles will clearly display it alongside other multiplayer choices.

2. Start a GameShare session as the host (Image: © Tom's Guide) To begin sharing your game, you’ll need to launch it first. This process differs slightly depending on the title. In Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, for example, press R to open the online menu. In Super Mario Odyssey, you’ll need to select two-player mode from the main screen Once in the multiplayer options, select GameShare to start hosting. Your Switch 2 will create a local session that other players nearby can discover. Make sure your console is connected to Wi-Fi, and keep an eye out — you’ll need to confirm incoming join requests before anyone can connect.

3. Join a GameShare session as a guest (Image: © Tom's Guide) If someone nearby is hosting a session, you can join using a Switch 2 or an original Switch. From the home screen, select GameShare from the menu bar. You’ll then be prompted to choose a user profile, which determines your in-game progress and any friend connections used during the session. Next, select Search for GameShare session to scan for available games. If one is found, select the session you want to join. The host will receive a prompt and must approve your request before the game begins.

Troubleshooting GameShare issues (Image: © Tom's Guide) Ensure both consoles are connected to the same Wi-Fi network if you're having trouble finding or joining sessions. Check that your Switch 2 has the latest system update installed, as GameShare requires current firmware to function properly. If the connection feels laggy or unstable, move closer to your router or reduce network traffic by pausing downloads on other devices. GameShare performance depends heavily on your local network quality, so a strong Wi-Fi signal is essential for smooth gameplay.

