Budget VR Done Right: Get Daydream View for $59

These days it's pretty easy to find top-selling virtual reality headsets under $50. However, few budget headsets compare to Google's Daydream View.

Mountain View's headset offers the right mix of comfort, excellent content, and an easy-to-use remote. For a limited time, you can get Google's Daydream View for $59.99. That's $19 off and the best deal we've seen for this VR headset since January.

Unlike Google's less expensive Cardboard VR, which is made of cardboard, Daydream View is covered in a light, breathable mesh. It can be powered by any Daydream-friendly smartphone such as the Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+, Moto Z, Google Pixel, or the ZTE Axon 7. (You can find a full list of supported smartphones here).

Despite the headset's small size, we found that users with glasses can still comfortably wear the Daydream View. The plush face mask rests gently against the top portion of your face with no pressure along the back of your head.

In terms of quality, we found that Daydream View delivered a little motion blur and slightly jagged graphics, especially when compared to the Samsung Gear VR, but overall it delivers an immersive experience, which is the true foundation of any VR headset.

At its temporary lower price, it's a winner for anyone who wants to give VR a try without investing too much.