Migrate Your Tom's Account Now

In our ongoing efforts to improve cybersecurity, we'll be making changes to the way users sign-in to the forums starting today, August 11th. As such, every one of our users will be logged out of Tom's Guide, and all cookies will expire during the migration.

Today, August 11th, marks the beginning of Phase 1 of our new migration. To ensure a seamless transition and to preserve your current password, simply log in to your Tom's Guide account between now and August 16th. You can do so by selecting the link in the upper right-hand corner of the site, or by heading to the login page directly. The new service provides better encryption, so it's a no-brainer for the security-minded.

Please note that during the migration period, registration and account recovery emails may be delayed by several minutes, so we ask for your patience in this regard. Additionally, please be sure to check your spam folders as sometimes emails end up there.

To sweeten the deal and ensure everyone comes along, we're running two back to back Summer Giveaways worth thousands of dollars in prizes, including everyone's favorite new gaming console, the Nintendo Switch, as well as Samsung's flagship phone, the Galaxy S8. Check this space for forthcoming announcements on this set of spectacular Summer Giveaways!

Cybersecurity is everyone's responsibility, and we're taking active steps to safeguard your security and privacy with this change on Tom's. Thank you in advance for your attention to this!

If you have any questions or issues please use this this mega-thread regarding the sign-in service migration and how it can affect your account.

Warm Regards,

The Tom's Community Team