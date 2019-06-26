eBay Takes on Prime Day With 'Crash Sale'

The Prime Day wars have started. eBay announced today that it's taking on Amazon with a Prime Day-like sale of its own.

eBay's Crash Sale will begin on July 15 with deals on devices from LG, Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, and more. The sale pokes fun at Prime Day 2018, when Amazon's website crashed from excessive traffic.

Moreover, eBay says that if Amazon's website crashes again during Prime Day 2019, eBay will release a fresh batch of "too good to be true" deals.

Although eBay's Crash Sale won't start till July 15, the e-tailer will kickoff a deals countdown starting July 1. For the three weeks leading up to July 15, shoppers will be able to take advantage of a variety of deals on eBay's website — none of which eBay is releasing at the moment.

As we've stated before, Prime Day is turning into a season rather than a 1- or 2-day sale. It's both good and bad news for shoppers because while that means more summer sales, it also means you'll have to be more vigilant as you look for those good, money-saving deals.

Make sure to follow our Prime Day coverage for the best deals from Amazon and all of its competitors.