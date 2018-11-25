Cyber Monday Storage Deal: Up to $130 off SanDisk microSD Cards

If you've been looking for some extra storage for your Android phone, Nintendo Switch or anything in-between, now's the time to pull the trigger. Amazon is holding a massive sale on SanDisk's best-in-class microSD cards, allowing you save up to $130 on truckloads of extra storage for your mobile devices.

The SanDisk storage sale starts at $6.99 for a 16GB microSD card ($3.99), and goes all the way up to the company's massive 400GB card for $119 ($130 off). These microSD cards are especially great for beefing up storage on your Android phone or making room for tons of digital Nintendo Switch games. Best of all, every card comes with an adapter for standard SD card slots, allowing you to use any of them with your PC or camera.

Here's every storage option available in Amazon's can't-miss SanDisk sale:

Cover photo: Vitalli Petrushenko/Shutterstock