Tom's Guide CES 2019 Awards: Here's How to Submit Your Product

The editors of Tom’s Guide & Laptop Mag are inviting submissions for their CES 2019 Awards.

The winners are groundbreaking gadgets that are innovating in design, performance and the user experience in multiple categories. These picks will be our favorites in the following categories:

Best Smart Home Device

We will also have special awards for the following:

Best in Show

Best Innovation

Best Design

Guidelines

Submissions must be received by 1 p.m. EST on Dec. 7 and the award winners will be announced Jan. 10. To submit a product for consideration, please email cesawards@tomsguide.com with the following information:

Product name

Only products that are announced or debuted at CES 2019 will be considered. We are happy to sign and keep embargoes. If you have any questions, please email cesawards@tomsguide.com.

In addition to online submissions, Tom's Guide is sending a team of reporters to scour the show floor for new and interesting products, which will also be added to our list of nominees.

Tom’s Guide also will ask readers to vote on their favorite product at the show via a poll on Tomsguide.com. Readers will select from a list of innovative products nominated by Tom’s Guide editors. The winner of the CES 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards will be named on Jan. 10, 2019.

Tom’s Guide’s complete CES 2019 coverage will appear at http://www.tomsguide.com/t/ces/ including the list of winners.