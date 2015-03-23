Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones Review

With a sporty, comfortable design, the Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones are made for those who need buds that can withstand regular, intense workouts. And, with balanced audio quality, these earbuds are worthy of a spot in the Bose family. We tested out the $149 SoundSport earbuds to see if they were worth sticking in your ears.

Design

The Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones look as athletic as the people who would wear them. I buds I reviewed were colored in black and muted cerulean blue, with prominent C-shaped ear tips. The cord is ribboned in black and blue, as is the inline remote, which features a volume rocker and multifunction button for answering calls and pausing music. The earbuds are sweat- and water-resistant.

Bose provides three different sizes of ear tips, which are crucial to finding the right fit. I settled on the large, as they flexed to fill the openings in my ear. These earbuds don't seal off your ear canal, so you will be able to hear the outside world. In the gym, however, the SoundSport did a good job of blocking the music jamming over the loudspeakers and most of the machines.

Bose includes a round, compact carrying case with an attached carabiner, which makes it easy to clip it to the inside of a gym bag or pocketbook.

It's important to note that there are two models of the Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones. I used the ones made for iOS devices, and there’s another model made for Android devices. They both cost the same, so make sure you get the right ones for your smartphone, so you can make calls and control music from the inline remote.

Comfort and Fit

Like the Street by 50 In-Ear Wired Sport from SMS Audio, the Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones come with silicone tips (which sit in your ear canal) and C-shaped wings, which fit into the side of your ear to better secure the earbuds when you're moving.

While Bose supplies three different sizes of tips, they're connected to the wings. In contrast, the Street by 50 In-Ear Wired Sport from SMS Audio headphones have separate ear tips and wings, giving you more fit options.

The Bose SoundSport felt superlight on my ears, and they never fell out during a workout or when they had to withstand a strong gust of wind. However, the Street by 50 In-Ear Wired Sport earbuds provide a more secure fit and better noise isolation.

Audio Quality

The Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones pump out great sound across all genres. I zoned out to the twangy guitars in Luke Bryan's "Checkin' Out" because I felt like they were being strummed right in front of me. When I switched to Chayanne's "Madre Tierra (Oye)," my ears were treated to a buzzy electric keyboard, punchy drums and the singer's upbeat vocals.

However, I do wish the SoundSport delivered more bass. In Kanye West's "Love Lockdown," the bass sounded weak until I cranked up the volume to eardrum-crushing levels. SMS Audio's Wired In-Ear headphones were much better in this regard. The drums boomed and vocals roared in Imagine Dragons' "I Bet My Life," urging me to go for a run even when I was sitting at my desk.

Bottom Line

Bose's SoundSport in-ear headphones are some pretty sleek earbuds. Their basic yet sporty design will appeal to athletes who want a pair of no-fuss music makers, and their solid audio quality is nothing less than what you'd expect from the Bose name.

However, $149 is pretty steep for wired sport headphones. While they're not as attractive, the SMS Audio Street by 50 Wired In-Ear Sport ($38 to $79 on Amazon) provide stronger bass and more fit options for a much more affordable price. If you trust the Bose brand, these buds will satisfy, but they're not the best value.

