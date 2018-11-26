Unbeatable Bose Cyber Monday Deal: QC25 Just Hit Lowest Price Ever

How's a pair of Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones for $109 sound? Fortunately, you can get just that from Amazon through Cyber Monday.

(Image credit: Bose)

The QC25 normally retails for $299, but it has been discounted by $189 for Cyber Monday.

Now, these aren't the latest and greatest Bose cans on the block, but their noise cancelling technology still remains the gold standard in the industry. This particular model is compact, making it easy to fit in a bag, and comes in iOS and Android configurations with in-line mics and remotes built to work with each platform.

The connector itself is a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack, which means that if you've got a newer handset, like an iPhone XS or Pixel 3, you'll need to plug in an adapter to use the QC25.

Overall, this is a great deal on a great pair of noise cancelling headphones, but it's not the only one — Nuraphone's wireless active noise cancelling cans are also on sale with a big discount from Amazon.