Curse of Naxxramas Descends on Hearthstone

Four months after its official release, Blizzard is ready to unveil the first expansion pack for its hit digital card game, Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft. Straight from Dragonblight, the Curse of Naxxramas comes to cast a pall over your card-playing ways.

Naxxramas is a giant floating castle ruled by the undead Kel'Thuzad in the barren wastes of Northrend. The Arachnid Quarter is the first of five wings (sections) to be released, led by Maexxna and her swarm of toxic spiders. Each wing will cost 700 in-game gold or $6.99, but users who play during the month-long launch event will receive entry to the Arachnid Quarter for free. This means users will need to accumulate 2,800 gold to unlock the other wings.

The Naxxramas expansion features more than 20 new cards for the nine different classes. Content will be rolled out over the next month, with a new wing released every week. Each wing draws inspiration from the 25-man raid dungeon found in World of Wacraft. Players will have the chance to battle against some of their favorite bosses from the game like Heigan, the Unclean, Patchwerk and The Four Horsemen.

MORE: Most-Anticipated Games of 2014

After the Arachnid Quarter, the Plague Quarter will be next to be released, followed by the Military Quarter and the Construct Quarter before the game culminates with a battle against Sapphiron and Kel'Thuzad in the Frostwyrm's Lair. Each wing has its own theme and unique rewards, so users will have to conquer every wing to fully unlock the treasures hidden in Naxxramas.

In addition to new cards, there will also be two class challenges made available after conquering a wing, and legendary cards for defeating the main boss in each wing. There are even heroic challenges that offer greatly increased difficulty, a welcome addition to a game thin on single-player content.

It's time to shuffle up your decks to battle the Curse of Naxxramas. The Arachnid Quarter is available now, and PC and Mac users can download the game for free here. iOS users can download the game straight from the Apple App Store.

Follow @SamRutherford on Twitter and Google+, and @Tom’s Guide on Facebook and Google+