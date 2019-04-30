Best Mother's Day Tech Gifts 2019

Mother’s Day is around the corner. But what do you get for the person who’s been your number one fan since Day 1? How about a pair of feature-rich, truly wireless earbuds, or a really cool adjustable bag? Or how about a pair of smart dumbbells, or a pressure cooker/air fryer? Whatever tickles mom’s fancy, Tom’s Guide presents our Mother’s Day Tech Gift Guide.

Apple AirPods 2

The new Apple AirPods are here, just in time to give your mom a much-needed audio upgrade. The AirPods 2 are faster, smarter and longer-lasting than the originals. Now Mom can call up Siri with just the sound of her voice, pair the pods with her other iProducts even faster than before, and enjoy longer talk times. (That should come in handy when you call!) Even better, the Pods finally have wireless charging, thanks to their new case.

Amazon Echo Dot

Give your mom the gift of Alexa this Mother’s Day with a device that’s as cute as a button. The third-generation Amazon Echo Dot has been named one of the best smart speakers, thanks to an updated design that integrates elegant fabric, easy-to-use commands, and a surprisingly loud, defined audio experience. With Alexa, Mom can play music, control smart home gadgets, and make phone calls, among a myriad of other tasks.

Fitbit Charge 3

Got an active mom who likes to swim, run and get accurate data about her sleep patterns? Then the Fitbit Charge 3 is right up her alley. The third iteration of the Charge line is water submersible, which means it’s perfectly designed to work alongside your butterfly stroke; the company even added a swim workout program to the device. Thanks to the integrated SpO2 sensor, the Charge 3 can track her sleep and even help to diagnose potential sleep apnea. Best of all, this dynamo has an estimated battery life of 7 days, so mom doesn’t have to charge it as much.

Moodo Air Diffuser

What’s slightly smaller than a breadbox and smells way better? If you guessed the Moodo smart diffuser, you’d be right. Capable of holding up to four scent capsules, Moodo allows mom to build her own custom aromas. Thanks to its companion app, the device can be programmed to release its heady smells on schedule; there’s also an interval mode, so that the aromas are only discharged when someone’s in the room. Moodo is compatible with most smart home digital assistants including Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

Neutrogena Skin360

We all know that your mom is the most beautiful person in the world, both inside and out. But why not help her maintain her winning looks with Neutrogena’s Skin360 app? By simply attaching the skin scanner to her iPhone (sorry Android lovers!) and downloading the app, your mom can scan her skin – measuring pores, moisture level and fine lines, as well as determining her skin type. The information gleaned from the scanner will help her to adjust her skin care regimen, so that she can love the skin she’s in.

Bowflex SelectTech 560 Dumbbells

As the saying goes, “you can have all the riches and success in the world, but if you don’t have your health, you have nothing.” With the Bowflex SelectTech 560 Dumbbells, you can make sure mom stays ripped, or at least toned. Dubbed as the first-ever smart dumbbells, the SelectTech 560s are adjustable and come in weights ranging from 5 to 60 pounds. Thanks to proprietary tech, the SelectTechs can keep track of all your reps and even emit a sound when Mom performs the exercise correctly. The dumbbells work in tandem with a free companion app (Android, iOS) that comes with preloaded workouts and coaching videos.

Belkin Boostup Wireless Charging Stand

There’s nothing more annoying than trying to locate a charger for a rapidly dying smartphone. Spare mom the hassle with Belkin’s Boostup Wireless Charging Stand, a stylish, yet functional way to make sure her phone is juiced up for a nice long chat—when you remember to call her! Available in black, white, pink or blue, the Boostup works with any Qi-compatible phone (iPhone, Samsung, Sony or LG) and delivers a charge at 10 watts, which should recharge her phone faster than the typical phone charger does.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Purple Edition Headset

Mom’s got game; to make sure she can give you the smackdown you deserve, check out the HyperX Cloud Alpha Purple Edition Headset. A variation of one of our favorite value gaming headsets, the Purple Edition maintains the excellent audio quality, supreme comfort and versatility of the original. The headphones have just been palette-swapped from the usual black and red, to purple and white, colors more befitting a gaming queen.

Phiaton BT 120 NC Headphones

Sometimes the best gift you can give someone, especially a parent, is the gift of silence. Enter the Phiaton BT 120 NC Headphones. The neckband-style, in-ear buds are one of the few headphones that deliver both active noise cancellation and durability. Thanks to their IPX4 rating, the Phiatons are splash and water resistant, which is good for the gym. And with an estimated 8.5 hours of playtime and a 5-minute fast charge, the Phiatons can last as long as mom can keep her workout going.

iHome iCVA 66 Vanity Mirror with Alexa and Bluetooth

“Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?” For those moms who love trying out the latest skincare or makeup products, or just want to do a life affirmation or two, there’s the iHome iCVA 66 Vanity Mirror. Offering up to 5x magnification, the mirror does a pretty bang-up job of getting a close-up look at the pores. The device has a USB port, so that Mom can charge her smartphone while she's primping. And as the name suggests, the Bluetooth mirror has Amazon Alexa built in, so your mom can cue up her favorite music playlist or reorder her favorite face cream. The device also plays nice with Siri and Google Assistant.

Everlane Form Bag (Burgundy)

Functional doesn’t have to mean ugly. Made from 100% genuine Italian leather, the Everlane Form Bag is large enough to fit a 13-inch laptop and all of mom’s on-the-go necessities. Thanks to the adjustable strap, she can wear the bag as a crossbody or a traditional on-the-shoulder purse. And best of all, it’s just a great-looking bag.

Samsung Galaxy Buds



If your mom owns a Galaxy smartphone, consider the Samsung Galaxy Buds. These small buds are stylish and durable, thanks to their iPX2 rating, which protects against sweat and light splashes. Ambient Mode controls how much outside noise gets into the buds; they also offer great sound and up to 6 hours of battery life. Plus, if she owns a Galaxy S10, your mom can use her phone to wirelessly charge the buds. These beauties are a great alternative to constantly trying to hunt down a USB Type-C charger and an outlet.

Apple Watch Series 4

Caretaker, world-class chef, chauffeur –– mom is a master multitasker. Give her a gift that can juggle as much as she does with the Apple Watch Series 4. The timepieces is packed with an optical heart rate sensor that not only tracks heart rate, but also notes if the beat is irregular. The Watch also allows Mom to use Siri by simply raising her wrist and talking. The Series 4 is the perfect gift for a connected, health-conscious mom.

Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker

When it comes to kitchen appliances, the more a gadget can do, the better, especially when kitchen space is at a premium. Which is why the Ninja Foodi is so cool. The device combines a pressure cooker and an air fryer, creating a handy gadget that can bake, broil, steam and act as a pressure or a slow cooker. That means mom can make her famous chili or roast a delicious chicken, complete with crispy skin, in one handy-dandy device.

Apple iPad Mini

While smartphones are cool, sometimes mom wants a bigger screen to watch movies, read books, or even take notes or sketch. For any of those tasks, you can get her the new iPad Mini, which boasts a fast, A12 Bionic processor and support for the Apple Pencil, which makes it easy to take notes and sketch on the go. In addition, Mom will get a brighter, more colorful screen and better – far better – cameras than the last-generation tablet.

Google Pixel 3

Mother’s Day is around the corner and she deserves the best. Why not get her the Google Pixel 3, which we called “the best smartphone available.” The Pixel 3 earned the lofty praise thanks to its best-in-class cameras that take beautiful pictures no matter the setting, a gorgeous OLED display, and powerful performance. And thanks to the addition of the latest version of Android, she’ll get innovative features like gesture-based navigation and Call Screen, which lets her see if the caller is an actual person or a robot. If it’s the latter, the Pixel 3 can send a request asking for Mom to be removed from the call list.

Elvie Pump

For mothers with newborns, every bit of help can translate into a few more minutes of much-needed sleep. Enter the Elvie, a wearable breast pump. Relatively small, the battery-powered Elvie mimics the shape of a breast and fits easily in a bra, allowing Mom to pump on the go. Best of all, it’s pretty quiet, so she doesn’t have to sequester herself in a room for hours at a time. The pump is easy to use and clean, and has a companion app to monitor milk volume and pumping history.

