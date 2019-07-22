Best Gaming Mouse 2019

Best Overall Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum View Site

Logitech G903 With perfect wireless features, a comfortable design and top-notch performance, the Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum is a superlative mouse. View Site

If you've spent hundreds — or more — on buying or building the perfect PC, you're going to want something a little more sophisticated than the average office mouse to go with it. Selecting the best gaming mouse for your needs isn't easy, since there are dozens of designs, features and prices to consider. But the Tom's Guide team tests more than 20 gaming mice each year, spending days at a time with each peripheral to ensure that we know exactly how it will feel and perform during long play sessions.

To cut right to the chase: The Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum is the best gaming mouse for most players, combining an ergonomic design with programmable buttons, robust software and tunable weights.

If you're on a budget, the Logitech G300s is the best gaming mouse value. This plucky little peripheral costs less than $25, but still offers lots of programmable buttons and a comfortable, contoured grip.

Whether you need a wireless gaming mouse, an FPS mouse, an MMO mouse or an ambidextrous mouse, there's an excellent option to suit your needs. And, if you need some additional help picking out the perfect mouse, we've written a comprehensive guide to how to buy a gaming mouse.

Logitech has refined its G903, G703 and G403 gaming mice with powerful HERO sensors. The mice are more or less identical to their previous versions, but the new HERO sensor offers higher DPI and (in theory) more precise tracking.

The best gaming mouse overall

Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum The best gaming mouse overall SPECIFICATIONS DPI: 100 – 12,000 | Buttons: 11 | Size: 130 x 76 x 38 mm | Weight: 164 g (adjustable) Reasons to Buy Intuitive and comfortable design Big buttons in a smart layout Streamlined software with lots of options Ultrafine weight adjustment Improved scroll wheel Reasons to Avoid May not suit palm-grip players with big hands $45.99 View at Amazon 3 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum comes about as close as possible to the perfect gaming mouse. This device has a distinctive design, comfortable textured grips and 11 easily accessible, programmable buttons. Thanks to its tunable weights, adjustable scroll wheel and powerful software, the G502 plays nicely with any genre you can throw at it. With Logitech's powerful software and the G502's built-in RGB lighting, you can also optimize and customize the gadget for all of your favorite games. The device's angular aesthetics won't be to everyone's taste, but beyond that, it's hard to think of any area in which the G502 doesn't fully deliver.

Read our full Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum review.



The best wireless gaming mouse

Logitech G903 The best wireless gaming mouse SPECIFICATIONS DPI: 200 – 12,000 | Buttons: 5 – 9 | Size: 130 x 67 x 40 mm | Weight: 107 g Reasons to Buy Comfortable, ambidextrous design Perfect wireless features Intuitive software Great performance Long battery life Reasons to Avoid No charging dock Niche audience $69.99 View at Amazon

The Logitech G903 is one of the most expensive wireless gaming mice on the market — but that's justified, because it's also one of the very best. A slight update of the nearly perfect G900 Chaos Spectrum, the G903 has one crucial update: compatibility with the Logitech PowerPlay wireless charging mat. This means that with the right hardware, you can use the G903 indefinitely without ever having to plug it in. Beyond that, the mouse is also gorgeous and comfortable, from its sleek black chassis, to its swappable side button. That means that the G903 is fully ambidextrous, as well as fully programmable, thanks to excellent software options.

Read our full Logitech G903 review.



Our favorite budget gaming mouse

Logitech G300s Our favorite budget gaming mouse SPECIFICATIONS DPI: 200 – 2,500 | Buttons: 9 | Size: 114 x 71 x 36 mm | Weight: 82 g Reasons to Buy Extremely cheap Comfortable for small hands Ambidextrous design Plenty of extra buttons Reasons to Avoid Dated appearance Few bells and whistles $15.99 View at Amazon 789 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

You can pick up the Logitech G300s for $25 or less, but don't let the price fool you. This is no cut-rate peripheral; it's simply an old one. The model debuted in 2011, and in all fairness, Logitech has definitely come out with some more exciting designs since then. But if you want the best cheap gaming mouse that's built to last, and that comes from a reputable manufacturer, the G300s is as good as they get. This small mouse features an ambidextrous design, six extra programmable buttons and full compatibility with Logitech's gaming software.

Read our full Logitech G300s review.



A surprisingly cheap wireless gaming mouse

Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless A surprisingly cheap wireless gaming mouse SPECIFICATIONS DPI: 100 – 10,000 | Buttons: 6 | Size: 116 x 68 x 40 mm | Weight: 99 g Reasons to Buy Comfortable grip Excellent performance Reasonable price Long battery life Reasons to Avoid Unnecessary lighting $49.98 View at Amazon

The Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless came out of nowhere to be one of the best wireless gaming mice we've reviewed at Tom's Guide. At $50, it even costs less than a lot of wired models. This small, sleek peripheral cuts out a lot of the bells and whistles on which more expensive mice rely. There are only two extra buttons, and the mouse's layout is straightforward rather than ergonomic. And yet, the Harpoon RGB delivers where it counts, with comfortable grips, excellent performance, nuanced software, flawless wireless connectivity and even some pretty RGB lighting for the palm rest. If you want an excellent, no-frills wireless mouse, this is the one you're looking for.

Read our full Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless review.



The best FPS mouse

HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro The best FPS mouse SPECIFICATIONS DPI: 100 – 16,000 | Buttons: 6 | Size: 128 x 71 x 42 mm | Weight: 95 g Reasons to Buy Fantastic textured grips Attractive design Great performance Smart button layout Reasons to Avoid Temperamental software $44.99 View at Walmart 175 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

It's not often that a textured contour becomes a gaming mouse's defining feature, but the HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro has one of the most interesting grips I've ever felt. (In my original review, I compared the feeling to petting a hedgehog.) The coarse-but-comfortable grip is a good thing, since it helps keep the Pulsefire FPS Pro exactly where it needs to be during heated FPS matches. You can also expect pretty RGB lighting, satisfying thumb buttons, customizable DPI and a design that makes the mouse easy to hold for hours at a time. While the Pulsefire FPS Pro is ideal for first-person shooters, it's also one of the best gaming mice to suit any genre.

Read our full HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro review.



The top MMO mouse

Razer Naga Trinity The top MMO mouse SPECIFICATIONS DPI: 100 – 16,000 | Buttons: 7 – 17 | Size: 119 x 74 x 43 mm | Weight: 120 g Reasons to Buy Versatile side panels Easy customization Sensible software Reasonable price Reasons to Avoid No way to adjust height or length Learning curve for button layouts $67 View at eBay 12 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The first few Razer Naga mice were excellent MMO peripherals, but their huge profiles and myriad buttons weren't necessarily that helpful for other game genres. The Razer Naga Trinity allows users more customization options by offering three separate side plates: one with 12 buttons in rows, one with seven buttons in a hexagon pattern and one with two buttons side-by-side. It's like getting three gaming mice for $100, and each mouse is a top-notch peripheral. There's a textured grip on the mouse's right side, which helps make it comfortable to hold. There's also RGB lighting, software connectivity and a variety of opportunities to customize the mouse to your liking.

Read our full Razer Naga Trinity review.



A colorful and versatile gaming mouse

SteelSeries Rival 600 A colorful and versatile gaming mouse SPECIFICATIONS DPI: 100 – 12,000 | Buttons: 7 | Size: 131 x 43 x 27 mm | Weight: 96 – 128 g Reasons to Buy Beautiful design Accurate sensor Pretty illumination Tunable weights Reasons to Avoid Weights are a little finicky A few software quirks $73.40 View at Amazon 444 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The SteelSeries Rival 600 is visually striking, with two rainbow LED strips running down the center of the device. That alone isn't enough to recommend the Rival 600 as one of the best gaming mice, but its fantastic performance is. The Rival 600 offers adjustable weights, a comfortable grip, a subtly textured scroll wheel, and nuanced software that lets you program buttons and DPI options. Where the mouse stands out, of course, is that you can do some extremely eye-catching things with the lighting options, from rainbow waves to almost imperceptible color shifts. Better still, since the strips aren't hidden under your palm, you can even admire your handiwork while you game.

Read our full SteelSeries Rival 600 review.



The best gaming mouse for lefties

SteelSeries Sensei 310 The best gaming mouse for lefties SPECIFICATIONS DPI: 100 – 12,000 | Buttons: 8 | Size: 125 x 61 x 39 mm | Weight: 92 g Reasons to Buy Excellent design Great performance Reasonable price Fully ambidextrous Reasons to Avoid Only two DPI settings Some lighting oddities $46.40 View at Walmart 402 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

There are plenty of contenders for the best gaming mouse on the market, but most of them cater exclusively to righties. If you're a gamer of the sinistral persuasion, you have surprisingly few high-quality options at your disposal. Enter the ambidextrous SteelSeries Sensei 310, which works equally well in either hand. This mouse features a deceptively simple design, with textured grips and two programmable thumb buttons on either side. It's small, sleek and comfortable, and plays well with every genre, from FPS to MOBA to RPG. Thanks to the SteelSeries Engine software, it's also simple to customize DPI and button options. For right-handed gamers, the Sensei 310 is a fine choice; for left-handed gamers, it might be a lifesaver.

Read our full SteelSeries Sensei 310 review.

How We Test Gaming Mice

In order to test a gaming mouse, we use it constantly for at least two days — sometimes longer. Using the mouse for productivity purposes helps us test its general grip and comfort. Then, we choose four or five popular games and put the mouse through its paces, evaluating how well it handles a variety of different genres. For mice that claim to be genre-specific, we will often focus most of our testing on a single genre.

Although we can test simple metrics, such as DPI levels and number of programmable buttons, reviewing gaming mice is an extremely subjective process. Regardless of manufacturer or specifications, the mouse that feels the most comfortable in your hand will most likely be the mouse that helps you perform best in-game.

How Much Do Gaming Mice Cost?

Gaming mice range in price from $20 to $150, although the sweet spot for wired mice tends to be between $50 and $80. Wireless mice routinely go for $100 or more, capping out around $150. One thing to bear in mind is that almost every mouse gets cheaper over time. Models that debut at $80 can cost $50 within a year, and even the fanciest wireless models can drop below $100 once a manufacturer releases a newer model. Since good gaming mice can last for a decade or more, there is no reason to avoid a high-quality mouse from a few years ago, particularly if you can get a new-in-box model.