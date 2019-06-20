Better Than Prime Day: $100 Off Autel EVO Drone Bundle

The Autel EVO Drone is a solid camera drone for photographers, filmmakers, or the occasional hobbyist.

For a limited time, you can get the Autel EVO Drone for $899 via our exclusive coupon "TOMSAUTEL". That's $100 off and the best price we've seen for this drone. Even better, it includes a complimentary On-The-Go-Bundle ($179 value).

The bundle includes a shoulder bag, two extra batteries, and an extra pair of propellers. Including the bundle, this deal saves you $279. By comparison, Amazon offers the same Autel bundle for $999 and it's not likely to drop significantly on Amazon Prime Day.

The Autel EVO's camera is built on a 3-axis stabilized gimbal, which lets it record steady 4K video at 60fps. The camera can also take 12-megapixel stills.

You fly it via the included remote control, which sports a 3.3-inch OLED screen. The controller has one-touch action buttons, so you can easily command the Autel EVO drone to take off, land, return home, or capture video.

The EVO drone has a flight time of 30 minutes and can be controlled from a distance of up to 4.3 miles. When its battery runs low, the drone's Return to Home feature calls it back to its home base.

This drone deal isn't likely to last long, so be sure to score this bundle while you can.