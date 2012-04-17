Analyst Says Apple HDTV Components Now in Production

New speculation that Apple will be offering a TV is being fueled by an announcement made by Sharp that displays using IGZO oxide semiconductors are now in production.

According to a report Jefferies & Co. analyst Peter Misek that was quoted by Business Insider, Sharp is preparing for the manufacturing of an Apple TV product that could be launching in the fourth quarter with an initial production of five million units. Sharp remained mum on a potential production for Apple, but said that it is ramping up its capacity "to meet market demand".

IGZO oxide semiconductors are expected to consume 33 percent less power than current display technologies thanks to smaller thin-film transistors and increased pixel transparency and deliver better image quality at the same time. The company said that it will be using this technology in its Aquos series of TVs and that it will be "encouraging" desktop LCD and notebook makers to use IGZO as well. As a side note, Sharp confirmed that IGZO would be supporting 32-inch TV displays or LCD screens with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, resulting in a pixel density of 140 ppi.

Expect rumors about a "retina-like" TV display surfacing soon.