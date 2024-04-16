Score! The new LG C4 OLED TV just got its first big discount

The LG C3 is one of the best OLED TVs we've reviewed. The C4 is its successor and poised to be one of 2024's top TVs. The TV has only been on the market for a few weeks and one retailer is finally slashing its price.

For a limited time, you can get the LG 42-inch C4 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,296 at Walmart. That's $200 off and the first discount I've seen on LG's new TV. If you're looking for a bigger size screen, Walmart also has the LG 55-inch C4 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,799. By comparison, Amazon is charging the full price of $1,496 and $1,996 for each TV, respectively.

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/lg-c4-oled-tv-hands-on-review-an-iterative-update-on-lgs-top-selling-oled" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.

Prefer a bigger screen? Walmart is also slashing $200 off the 55-inch model of LG's C4 OLED TV.

We're still in the process of testing the LG C4. However, based on our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on, content looks colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It sports enough brightness boosts that it should be on par with some of the best QD-OLED TVs we saw last year. It also includes a new version of WebOS that includes a new organizational layout with quick cards for accessibility as well as a Chatbot section in the settings that can help you solve the most commonly asked questions.

That said, if you already own a C2 or C3, the C4 offers only incremental improvements and isn't worth the upgrade. For instance, the C4 doesn't use the Micro Lens Array technology we saw in last year's LG G3 OLED that significantly boosts brightness. Nor does it use the newer a11 AI processor found in 2024's G4 and M4 OLED TVs.

Nevertheless, it's still the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling C-series range and at this price it's one of the best OLED TV deals we've seen.