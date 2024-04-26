'Bridgerton' showrunner teases which sibling will be the focus of season 4

Sure, "Bridgerton" season 3 hasn't even aired yet — that will happen with the first four episodes on Thursday, May 16, with the final four installments to follow on Thursday, June 13 — but we're already thinking about "Bridgerton" season 4 and, specifically, exactly which sibling from the Bridgerton family will serve as our romantic hero for that future edition.

A fourth "Bridgerton" season is already in the cards: Netflix officially ordered both seasons 3 and 4 of the hit period drama back in 2021 while its second season was still in production. But after all of the character-shuffling that happened in the series in the lead-up to its soon-to-come third installment, it's understandable that "Bridgerton" fans are curious about whether the TV program will resume following the order of Julia Quinn's "Bridgerton" novels, on which the show is based.

As Ton diehards already know, seasons 1 and 2 closely followed what author Julia Quinn wrote on the page in the first and second "Bridgerton" books: the first centered on eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), while the second followed the illicit romance between Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and his intended's sister, Kate (Simone Ashley).

But with season 3 instead adapting the story of the fourth "Bridgerton" book—the friends-to-lovers relationship between Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) — will season 4 finally tell the overlooked story of Benedict Bridgerton's search for love from book 3 "An Offer from a Gentleman"?

Jess Bromnell, the new showrunner for the show's third season, didn't outright specify which Bridgerton sibling would be getting the TV treatment for season 4, but she did hint that viewers should keep a close eye on season 3 for clues. She revealed to TV Insider: "I won’t give you anything, but I do think that there are some clues at the end of season 3 of where we’re headed. So yeah, I leave that to fans to pick apart, but I think we’re tipping our hand just a little bit."

Though Benedict is the most likely option as the protagonist of "Bridgerton" season 4, there are also other siblings to consider: most notably, younger sister Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) and her connection to Sir Phillip Crane (Chris Fulton), and her one-year-junior sis Francesca (now played by actress Hannah Dodd, taking over the role this season from Ruby Stokes), the latter of whom will rise in prominence in season 3 as she is officially entering society. The youngest Bridgerton siblings, Gregory (Will Tilston) and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt), are still preteen-aged, so we highly doubt that the show will focus on their marital hunts anytime soon.

We'll get more answers about who future editions of the show will focus on once the third season of "Bridgerton" premieres on Thursday, May 16. And Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all upcoming episodes, whether they're focused on Benedict, Eloise, Francesca or otherwise. In the meantime, you can revisit the romantic journeys of Daphne and Anthony by rewatching the first two seasons of "Bridgerton" on Netflix.