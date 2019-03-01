How to Get Alexa to Read You a Kindle Book

If you're looking for a quick and easy way to listen to that Kindle book you just got, look no further than Alexa.

The intelligent assistant can read aloud certain Kindle titles to you, and while it may not match the skills of a human narrator, it's might be an option if there isn't an audiobook available, or if you're just looking to catch up on your current book while doing the dishes.

While you can simply ask Alexa to read you a certain book, here's how to access the same feature via the Alexa app.

1. Open the Alexa app.

2. Tap the Play button in the top left.



5. Select a book from the list of available Kindle titles that Alexa can read. Then select the device you'd like to read the book.

6. Tap the bottom menu to bring up the playback interface. Here, you can pause playback, or skip back or ahead by thirty seconds using the playback controls. If you don’t want to use the app, or can’t reach your phone, you can issue the same command via voice.



MORE: For more Alexa-related tips, tricks, and how-tos, check out our complete guide to Alexa.