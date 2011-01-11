Create a Wireless Network Using Wall Outlets

Last week during CES 2011, TRENDnet announced the launch of a new adapter that can create a wireless network from any outlet on an electrical system.

Called the 200 Mbps Powerline AV Wireless N Access Point (TPL-310AP), the device combines TRENDnet's high performance Powerline technology with a 300 Mbps Wireless N access point, the latter offering Access Point, Client, WDS and Mesh mode functionality. The outlet-based adapter also includes additional features such as One-touch Wi-Fi Protected Setup, four SSIDs, different encryption for each SSID, WMM Quality of Service data prioritization, WPA2-RADIUS encryption, MAC Access Control, and Spanning Tree support.

But how does it work? Consumers will already need a router up and running on their home or business network. One adapter connects directly to the router while all other adapters can plug into any wall outlet mounted on the same electrical system. Users then connect the adapters together by pressing the one-touch Sync button.

TRENDnet said that Advanced AES encryption keeps the connection secure across the building's electrical system. LED displays convey device status for easy troubleshooting, and Quality of Service (QoS) technology prioritizes video, audio, and online gaming. The adapter also goes into standby mode when not in use, reducing power consumption by 70-percent.

"If users need to extend wireless coverage throughout their home, our TPL-310AP can save them time," stated Zak Wood, Director of Global Marketing for TRENDnet. "Users simply pick an outlet on their electrical system for which to plug in the TPL-310AP, then link it to another Powerline adapter that is connected to their router--this provides wireless access to their network and the Internet."

The 200 Mbps Powerline AV Wireless N Access Point will cost $109.99 each when it becomes available in February. As it stands, consumers will need at least two of these adapters, however TRENDnet may offer a starter kit in the near future.