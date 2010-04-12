Netflix Now Available on Nintendo Wii; No HD

Nintendo announced on Monday that Netflix has finally arrived on the Nintendo Wii console. The popular video streaming service, which has already appeared on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 consoles, will bring the latest movies and TV shows straight to the console at no extra cost for current subscribers. Wii owners will merely need to request the free, special playback disk which should arrive by the next business day at the least.

"More than 28 million people already use the Wii console to play games, stay fit and have fun," said Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime. "Now they have another reason to use the system every day--to enjoy great movies from Netflix and other video content."

The drawback to using the Nintendo Wii version of Netflix is that it won't stream HD content thanks to the console's hardware limitations--it can't even do 720p. Subscribers wanting video higher than the standard resolution can stream the content to the PC, or try the service via the other two consoles.

Outside the streaming disc, movie and TV buffs will need to sign up for the $8.99 service or greater, and have a broadband connection. To see how you can connect the Nintendo Wii to the Netflix service, check out this video via BusinessWire--the clip is super cheesy (except for Alison), so viewer beware.