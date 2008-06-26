Motel 6 Gets Wi-Fi Service

Accor, which owns more than 800 Motel 6/Studio 6 locations across the nation said it has begun offering Wi-Fi access to its guests earlier this year. No, it is not free: The service, provided by AT&T, is priced at $2.99 per day.

Accor said it first launched Wi-Fi in all of its Studio 6 properties and completed installation by the end of 2006. After testing Wi-Fi in Studio 6 and select Motel 6 properties in 2006 and 2007, Accor began adding the service to Motel 6 properties nationwide in January 2008.