Segway Owner Dies in Freak Segway Accident

Jimi Heselden, the owner of scooter company Segway, has died following a freak accident. The incident, which took place on Sunday in West Yorkshire, England, saw Heselden drive his off-road Segway off a cliff and into a river. The AP cites police who say a witness had reported seeing a man fall the 30 feet (9 meters) from the cliff into the River Wharfe and a police spokeswoman said they were notified a little before noon on Sunday.

"Police were called at 1140 yesterday to reports of a man in the River Wharfe, apparently having fallen from the cliffs above," a police spokeswoman told the BBC, adding that a Segway was found nearby.

Heselden, a 62-year-old businessman from Leeds in the United Kingdom, acquired Segway Inc. last year. He last month donated £10 million to the Leeds Community Foundation, which pushed his overall charitable donations to £23 million.

