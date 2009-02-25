PlayStation Controller Gives Girl Sores

The BBC today reports that doctors have linked a skin disorder to playing video games.
The condition is linked to 'idiopathic eccrine hidradenitis', a skin disorder that generally causes red, sore lumps on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet. The Beeb reports that the condition has been previously found on the feet of children taking part in heavy physical activity, such as jogging and is thought to be related to intense sweating.
Dubbed "PlayStation palmar hidradenitis," the skin condition has been written up in British Journal of Dermatology. Focusing on a case in Switzerland, doctors tell of a girl who the Geneva University Hospital diagnosed with 'idiopathic eccrine hidradenitis'. Her parents said she had been playing games on her PlayStation for several hours a day and continued to do so even after the sores developed.
Following ten days without her PlayStation, the sores disappeared. Doctors say cases of the disease only affecting the hands is rare and suspect that the problem was caused by holding the controller too tightly, repeatedly pushing the buttons and intense sweating. They also advised avid gamers to take breaks from time to time, especially those who suffer from particularly sweaty palms.
"If you're worried about soreness on your hands when playing a games console, it might be sensible to give your hands a break from time to time, and don't play excessively if your hands are prone to sweating."
Check out the BBC Online for the full scoop on this weird story.
Seriously, while I'm not a fan of PS controller this has nothing to do with video games. I can get sores from hitting to many balls at the driving range. If you don't take care of your body bad things will happen. Wow that's a shock.
Although I did get some bad peeling in my hands when I was playing Budokai a few years back. But that has little to do with this.
So the parents knowingly allowed her to continue playing even after the sores developed? Am I reading this right. Sounds to me like 1. she needs to take better care of herself 2. Parents need to not allow her to play for as long and especially not after the sores developed.
What parent allows their child to continue in an activity once that activity produces sores? Once the sores are there they should have had her stop until the sores went away and not wait for a doctor to say so. Maybe I am wrong here, but just sounds like common sense and another case where the video games become the babysitter and as a result the video games get wrongfully blamed.
@#$. Was really hoping that wasn't the case.
Retarded parents
End of story
The parents should have never made a child in the first place cause apparently they don't know how to raise one with enough sense to use their own brain to realize if they are in pain, stop doing what you're doing to ease the pain!