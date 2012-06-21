Amazon Lists Nokia PureView 41MP Phone Launch on July 8

Following Nokia's announcement earlier this week that the Nokia PureView 808 would be coming to the United States after all, Amazon has opened up pre-orders. Though the PureView is coming to North America, Nokia has not partnered with any carriers to bring the phone to the market. Instead the company explained earlier this week that Amazon would be selling the device SIM-free for $699. Amazon started taking pre-orders for the phone not too long after Nokia's announcement and has since updated the product page to include a release date of July 8. Those looking to pre-order the phone, which will work on both the U.S.'s AT&T and T-Mobile networks, can do so now.

First unveiled at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the Nokia PureView 808 is a Symbian phone with a 41-megapixel sensor, Carl Zeiss lense and Nokia's PureView imaging technology. It packs a 4-inch OLED Clear Black Gorilla Glass display, 16GB of storage (up to 32GB via MicroSD), NFC, WiFi, HDMI and DLNA outputs, Nokia Maps, and support for full 1080p HD video.

If you're eager to get your hands on this beefy camera phone but are less than enthused about the idea of Symbian, you may want to wait this one out. Nokia recently confirmed that it plans to bring to market devices that incorporate its PureView technology but run on Windows Phone. The company said that it first commercialized PureView out on Symbian to get customer feedback and that it intends to bring the technology to Microsoft's mobile OS.