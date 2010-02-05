Top 5 Best Selling Games of 2009

It's awards season and between the Grammys, the Oscars and the Golden Globes, both cinema and music are well represented. But what about our favorite form of entertainment? Don't video games get a nod this time of year? Of course they do! See the Spike TV VGA's here. But what about in terms of commercial success? Top Global Markets has released a list of the top five games of 2009.

It might not be an awards ceremony but it does offer a little recognition for the best selling titles of the year. Nintendo wiped the floor this year with games for the company's Wii console taking four of the titles. Hardly surprising when you consider the Wii is so wildly popular with the casual gaming market.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - 11.86 million units (8.82M US / 2.8M UK / 237.5K JP) Wii Sports Resort - - 7.57 million units

(4.54M US / 1.49M UK / 1.54M JP) New Super Mario Bros. Wii - 7.41 million units

(4.23M US / 687.3K UK / 2.49M JP) Wii Fit - - 5.80 million units

(3.53M US / 968.3K UK / 1.3M JP) Wii Fit Plus - 5.44 million units

(3.6M US / 1.25M UK / 588.3K JP)

MCV reports that the most recent Top Global Markets most recent report (compiled by NPD, GfK Chart-Track and Enterbrain) shows that combined video game software unit sales across the world’s three largest games markets experienced a decline of 8 percent last year.

Japan suffered a 2 percent decline in software units (5 percent in console software and a 1 percent in portable game software), while the United States saw a 7 percent decline in software units, with a console and portable software decline of 7 and 8 percent. The UK was hit the hardest with a 14 percent decline and 6 percent and 25 percent in console and portable software.

Read more on the 2009 video game analysis here.