MSI FX600 Lightweight Multimedia Notebook

Say Hello to the FX600

MSI’s new FX600 series laptop sounds too good to be true: impressive hardware, unique features, good looks, all at an affordable price. In fact, at half the price of a MacBook Pro—which somewhat similar insides—the FX600 seems positioned as a major competitor to would-be Apple buyers with heightened budget awareness.

But to achieve a price tag of just $899, MSI must have cut a few corners, right? Yet, the FX600 does bring some great improvements over previous MSI models’ shortcomings (like the keyboard on the GX640 and GX740 we recently reviewed). In our tests, we found that while you do get what you pay for, the FX600 had charms that surprised us.

We tested the FX600-002US model, equipped with a Core i5 processor, priced at $899 as configured for our tests, but an alternate configuration is available with Core i3 processor and Blu-Ray player at that same $899 price tag. Specifications: