MSI FX600 Lightweight Multimedia Notebook

By Computers 

MSI attempts to give us MacBook Pro style and performance at half the price. We look for clues of compromise and cut corners, and find fewer than expected.

Say Hello to the FX600

MSI’s new FX600 series laptop sounds too good to be true: impressive hardware, unique features, good looks, all at an affordable price. In fact, at half the price of a MacBook Pro—which somewhat similar insides—the FX600 seems positioned as a major competitor to would-be Apple buyers with heightened budget awareness.

But to achieve a price tag of just $899, MSI must have cut a few corners, right?  Yet, the FX600 does bring some great improvements over previous MSI models’ shortcomings (like the keyboard on the GX640 and GX740 we recently reviewed). In our tests, we found that while you do get what you pay for, the FX600 had charms that surprised us.

We tested the FX600-002US model, equipped with a Core i5 processor, priced at $899 as configured for our tests, but an alternate configuration is available with Core i3 processor and Blu-Ray player at that same $899 price tag. Specifications:

Model
MSI FX600-002US
Operating System
Windows 7 Home Premium 64bit
Processor
Intel Core i5 450M 2.4GHz
RAM
4GB DDR3-1333
Hard Drive
500GB 5400RPM
Video Card
Integrated Intel HD and nVidia GeForce GT325M 1GB
Display
15.6" 1366x768
Price
$899 (as configured in our tests)