Google Rolls Out New Gmail Compose Features

Google has announced a "completely redesigned compose and reply experience" for its popular emailing service, Gmail.



The newly unveiled format allows users to compose messages directly from their inbox, allowing you to keep an eye on incoming messages at the same time, as well as the fact that you can reference other emails without have to close the draft you're working on.



When a user clicks the "Compose" button, the service's message template will appear in a window on the lower right-hand side of the screen; it's similar to how Gtalk messages appear within Gmail but larger.



"How many times have you been writing an email and had to reference something in another message?" Gmail product manager Phil Sharp said. "Saving a draft, opening the old email, and then reopening your draft wastes valuable minutes. Even better - you'll see the same changes when you respond to a message as well. The new reply window will take up much less space on your screen, and expand to fit your content. It will always show the message recipients, no matter how long your message gets."



A preview version of the new compose and reply format is now live for users; you can test it by clicking on the "new compose experience" next to the Labels button upon composing an email. As for when the new features come into fruition for everyone, Google said the new format will launch in the coming months.



Google is also implementing other notable features to the compose component such as the ability to insert inline images in a message. Also, when one is adding recipients to an email, the profile image next to their email address will be displayed in auto-complete.



In addition, the firm is adding a variety of other features to Gmail including emoticons, event invitations, read receipts and trashed responses; these will be available soon, Google assured.

Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback