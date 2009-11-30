Droid Gets Porn App Marketplace

One of the bright shiny toys on Santa's Christmas list this year is the Motorola Droid (*cough* Tuan *cough*). While Verizon is giving the middle finger to its Droid owners by denying any kind of "authorized" tethering feature, there's definitely one benefit to picking up the latest Droid smartphone: porn. How? According to a report from CNET, developer MiKandi (my candy, get it?) has launched a mobile app store that sells adult-only content.



Currently there isn't a web-based storefront for PC users, making the "service" a Droid-only feature. The company's website even states that, "due the adult content on the MiKandi App Store, you MUST BE OVER 18 YEARS OLD to download." The video, sporting its porn-ified goodness below, explains the entire service, claiming to provide content with ratings of "R," "NC-17," and "XXX."



"Up until now, adult apps were censored, edited, and rejected," the company said. "In other words, all the life sucked right out of them." The video seems to be speaking to content developers, throwing out features that could be used including GPS, Flash, Java, Motion Sensors (!), and more. Based on the information, it may be that MiKandi is shooting for platforms other than Google's Android operating system.



Current Droid users can visit the MiCandi website and download the MiCandi Market app that allows users to read adult-oriented news, play games, read up on the latest porn stars, socialize, and of course, get a bunch of visual goodness.

Perhaps Verizon should add the ability to download porn unrestricted to its "DROID DOES" campaign. Then again, we're talking about Verizon, the company that locks GPS from subscribers NOT using its VZNavigator software. There's a hint of censorship in the air... can you smell it?

