iPhone 4 FaceTime Video Sex Agencies Are Hiring

Apple is really excited about FaceTime, it's video conferencing software for iPhone 4; Steve Jobs even showed a clip at WWDC of all the different ways FaceTime can help you keep in touch with friends and family. However, it looks like others are looking beyond using the software for saying goodnight to your kids when you're away on business.

Business Insider reports (citing Clint Ecker) that video chat sex services are already recruiting FaceTime staff. An ad spotted on Craigslist is offering women a free iPhone 4 and a competitive salary to "talk to potential clients and chat with them and perform various acts as desired by clients."

They're looking to launch the service by the fall so if this is something you're interested in, you'll have to wait a while.

iPhone 4 FaceTime Video Sex Line Chat - free iPhone 4 (NYC/LI) Date: 2010-06-27, 12:06PM EDT Reply to: job-dqsyj-1813619670@craigslist.orgStarting an online interactive pornography firm where woman will use the iphone 4 to video chat with potential customers on a pay as you go basis. Hours are flexible, pay will increase as the business builds. Woman will receive a free iphone 4 to use as personal time when not working. Woman will talk to potential clients and chat with them and perform various acts as desired by clients. All information will be confidential. Payment will be based on percentage of sales volume and performance. Potential launch date of the company is 9/1/2010 or based on feedback received. Woman will receive, as before mentioned, a free cell phone and a very competitive salary. Please send information and pictures - we would like to launch sooner than 9/1/2010. Woman must be at least 18 years old.

If you can't wait 'til October and none of your friends have an iPhone 4, you could always call Apple's FaceTime line (1-888-FaceTime) between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The line is dedicated to iPhone 4 users who want to try out the FaceTime feature or learn more about it, but you never know what could happen if you talk real nice.