Canon EOS 5D Mark II: Amateurs Need Not Apply

A Serious Camera for a Serious Photographer

Professionals and advanced amateur photographers tend to rationalize the purchase of a new digital SLR camera by weighing the feature set and image quality of the camera along with the qualities of the lenses they already have in their camera bag. Canon’s latest DSLR, the Canon EOS 5D Mark II, adds an additional twist to the consideration soup: the ability to capture high-definition video. But approach the Canon EOS 5D Mark II with caution–this camera is not for everyone.

What type of photographer is a good fit for this camera? Someone who could benefit from the Canon EOS 5D Mark II's HD video feature without having to depend on it. Few amateurs or professionals will replace their dedicated video cameras with this one. Its limitations and constraints would frustrate them to no end. The professional who is called on occasionally to shoot some video, such as a wedding photographer or commercial photographer with a diverse client base, will likely be best suited for this camera.