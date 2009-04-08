Canon EOS 5D Mark II: Amateurs Need Not Apply

A Serious Camera for a Serious Photographer
Professionals and advanced amateur photographers tend to rationalize the purchase of a new digital SLR camera by weighing the feature set and image quality of the camera along with the qualities of the lenses they already have in their camera bag. Canon’s latest DSLR, the Canon EOS 5D Mark II, adds an additional twist to the consideration soup: the ability to capture high-definition video. But approach the Canon EOS 5D Mark II with caution–this camera is not for everyone.
What type of photographer is a good fit for this camera? Someone who could benefit from the Canon EOS 5D Mark II's HD video feature without having to depend on it. Few amateurs or professionals will replace their dedicated video cameras with this one. Its limitations and constraints would frustrate them to no end. The professional who is called on occasionally to shoot some video, such as a wedding photographer or commercial photographer with a diverse client base, will likely be best suited for this camera.
though i want to add that the problem with the video focusing can be minimized if we planned the shot by limiting the length of a shot to the focused subject, around 5 seconds per shot/clip.
Now as soon as they make a viable full frame focus lens, this will be awesome. Ya know, where the focal point is optimized for every pixel, not just your "subject".
I also like the way the ISO can auto adjust to keep the shutter speed to 1/30s in low level light.
However I don't have a video camera and I didn't buy it to use the video mode. However it's there if I want to use it.
Also the focus can be done manually and I read that focus is very important in video and pros use a focus puller to focus for them.
That is, another person who focuses for the photographer. Therefore, an auto focus wouldn't be very useful.
Also the ISO can't be changed in video mode. But you can't change it in a film camera either.
In my view, if you take movies, then you use a specialist movie camera, like a RED One which does the job more effectively. The RED is probably not a good still camera either.
Daryl
