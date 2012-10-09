Use the Force in Angry Birds Star Wars (Yes, it's Real)

After a not-so-subtle teaser on Friday, Rovio has officially confirmed Angry Birds Star Wars. The news was announced at 10 a.m. in New York City and posted to the developer's Facebook page a few hours later. Rovio linked to the Angry Birds Tumblr account, which on Friday contained just one gif hinting at future plans for a Star Wars title. Today, that Tumblr account is home to a fan poll (Rebellion or Empire?), as well as fan art, pictures of birds that will be a part of the upcoming game, wallpapers and more.

"This is the best Angry Birds game we've ever done. It's the best parts of Angry Birds with all new cutting-edge gameplay set in in a galaxy far, far away," said Peter Vesterbacka, the Mighty Eagle and CMO of Rovio. "As a big Star Wars fan myself, I'm really excited about this new universe. The Force is definitely strong with this one."

As for LucasFilm, they seem to think this is a match made in heaven. VP Colum Slevin says its a 'natural combination.'

"Both Star Wars and Angry Birds share the instant and irresistible appeal of hands-on fun," said Slevin, who is VP Head of Studio Operations for Lucasfilm. "People seem to instinctively know what to do when handed a lightsaber or a bird in a slingshot, so this is a natural combination."

Right.

The game will be available on iOS, Android, and PC, but it wouldn't be a massive meeting of two franchises if there wasn't also a whole lot of merchandise, too. Rovio is promising Halloween costumes and apparel as well as the usual collectible plushies, and action figures. These will be on sale from October 28, while the game itself is slated for release November 8.

Check out the trailer for the game below: