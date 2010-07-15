Sony Warns About 3D Dangers on PlayStation 3

While 3D video images are the latest selling feature of entertainment, it's not ideal for everyone. Sony has now updated its terms of service with the appropriate warnings relating to the PlayStation 3's new ability to support 3D displays. It reads:
The warning of young children and 3D echos that of research relating to developmental vision.
Nintendo also told Kotaku that children younger than seven years old should be kept away from the 3DS' 3D mode.
Aside from the 3DS, which doesn't require glasses, an easy way to keep young children from viewing the 3D image is simply to keep the glasses in a safe place away from them.