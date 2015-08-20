How to Test PS4 Beta Software

Sony updates the PlayStation 4 software on a regular basis, and it's already come a long way since its launch two years ago. Now, the company wants to offer everyday fans the chance to beta-test new software before it goes public. If you want your PS4 on a bleeding-edge operating system, with all the risks and benefits inherent in that arrangement, signing up only takes a few seconds.

John Koller, vice president of platforms marketing at Sony Computer Entertainment America, shared the information in a blog post. As you might imagine, becoming a beta tester for PS4 system software means that you'll get unfinished software a little bit early, and be able to share your feedback about it with Sony.

In order to sign up, you'll need a PS4 that's connected to the Internet and a PSN master account. If you're under 18 and using a sub-account from your parent's profile, you'll have to wait a few more years. Koller also recommends signing up for the forums in order to share feedback with other beta testers.

From there, just visit the link to the beta signup site. By clicking I Agree, you'll be taken to another page where you provide your PSN ID and select whether or not you want to hear from SCEA about other beta programs via e-mail. The entire process could take, if you are reading every word very carefully, thirty seconds.

Sony will contact successful beta testers via e-mail with further instructions. Remember that just signing up for the beta does not guarantee you a spot in it. While Sony has not revealed the criteria it wants in beta testers, there's a good chance that the company will be looking for a variety of people across age, race and sex demographics, as well as varying Internet connection speeds.