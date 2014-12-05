Sprint Half-Price Plans: Deal or No Deal?

Sprint is trying to give AT&T and Verizon customers serious incentive to switch. Starting today (Dec. 5), the number-three carrier is giving switchers from those two providers the chance to halve their monthly fees while keeping the same plans. Sprint will also pay your early termination fees.
This means that if you have a four-line, 15GB monthly plan on AT&T's Mobile Share Value and are on the company's early-upgrade service Next, you'd pay $140. If you take your numbers to Sprint, you'll get the same four-line, 15GB package for $70. If you want to add a line (up to 10) to your group after switching, you can get it at the same half-price rates.
MORE: The Best Big-Screen Phone Money Can Buy
That sounds like quite the deal, but the offer comes with several strings attached. You'll need to turn in your Verizon or AT&T handsets to qualify for the deal, and buy a new device on Sprint's installment/lease programs. If you don't hand over your old phone within 30 days of activating your new device, Sprint will charge you $200 per device.
Say you got the iPhone 6 on AT&T Next with a 3GB Mobile Share plan ($65 a month) and paid off two of your 24 monthly payments of $27.09. Sprint will shave the wireless fee to $32.50, but you'd have to turn in your iPhone, and buy another one on Sprint (24 monthly payments of $27 on Easy Pay). Over two years, you'd save $780 ($32.50 x 12), and $725.82 after factoring in the $54.18 you'd already paid for your iPhone in this example.
In general, the amount you eventually save by switching depends on how much you'd already paid for your old handset or whether you choose to hang on to it. Whatever you decide, you could save at least $500 over two years.
Cost isn't the only thing you should consider, though. Sprint's 4G LTE network covers some 540 cities in the nation, but its performance has been lackluster. In our 4G speed tests of the Big Four carrier in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago, the network came in last place in the first three. Sprint's enhanced Spark LTE helped the provider finish in second place in Chicago But Spark is available in only 46 cities (as of Sep. 17 2014).
For those looking for a good way to cut down their monthly expenditure, Sprint's half-price plans are a good option if speedy data performance doesn't bother you. But if you want reliable network speeds, you're better off sticking with AT&T or Verizon.
- Family Plan Face-Off: What's the Best Deal?
- Best Smartphones 2014
- Which Sprint Phone Plan is the Best?
Staff writer Cherlynn Low needs to budget better. Follow her @cherlynnlow. Follow Tom's Guide at @tomsguide on Facebook.
What about cutting your existing customers bill in half, before they leave too due to poor 3G/4G in Silicon Valley cities!
Not to mention that they claim to run at 4g but for the past 8 years in Miami all i see it 3g. When you ask them why they claim its 4g when its 3g they say that it's not fully implemented and that it will be in 1 year. That was about 7-8 years ago when they told me. Been with Metro for the past years running at 4g.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lk-SZotw2Kc
I've used my sprint phone for years to travel to very remote farming areas of the country on business. Sprint service was pretty good if all you wanted was voice and text. Data coverage was lacking, and at about 300kbps whenever you leave any cities.