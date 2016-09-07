PS4 Pro Top Features: 4K Gaming, HDR and More

Three years after the launch of the PS4, Sony announced an update to its console line called the PS4 Pro (formerly codenamed Neo). Priced at $399, the PS4 Pro sports the same price as the original when it debuted in 2013, but will offer double the performance of the existing model. Here are all the new features Sony has shoehorned into its next-gen PlayStation, which will launch on November 10.



4K Resolution

Thanks to a new, much more powerful AMD processor, the PS4 Pro will be able to push games and content to high-res 4K screens. That means more detailed environments, sharper graphics and better compatibility with the rising number of 4K TVs.

MORE: PlayStation Meeting Recap: PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim



Higher Frame Rates

Just because the PS4 Pro supports high-res graphics, Sony did not want to frame rates to suffer, so buyers can expect the PS4 Pro to offer even better performance on both new and existing games with a focus on hitting a 60 fps target.

HDR

Another big advantage that the PS4 Pro brings is the ability process better lighting. While you'll need a TV or monitor that can handle high-dynamic range content, the PS4 Pro will let users see richer, more true-to-life images than ever before.



Better VR

PlayStation VR is coming this fall, and when paired with the PS4 Pro, owners should get sharper images higher fps in virtual reality too. That means you'll see more detail when playing games such as Rez: Infinite, Harmonix Music VR and Golem, and since the PS4 Pro should be pushing out higher framerates, there's a smaller chance you get VR-nausea too.

Backwards Compatibility and Better Textures

One of the best things about the PS4 Pro is that it will improve many of the games that are currently available. There's no need to buy alternate versions of games you already own, as Sony says that all PS4 games will be playable on both the PS4 and the PS4 Pro. However, the PS4 Pro will have the ability to automatically improve the texture quality of certain existing games, such as last year's Call of Duty: Black Ops 3.



Being able to process HDR and 4K media is great, but without content to support the tech, those features are useless. So Sony is partnering with YouTube and Netflix to deliver new versions of their existing apps for the PS4 Pro so that owners can watch shows such as Luke Cage in glorious 4K and HDR modes.



More Storage

The PS4 Pro will come with a large 1TB Hard drive as standard, which should give you plenty of room to store all of your games.

