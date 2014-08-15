Trending

Facebook Scam Exploits Robin Williams' Death for Clicks

A fake Facebook video capitalizes on the tragic death of Robin Williams to make the scammers a few bucks. Don't click on it.

Credit: ESET

Have you seen Facebook posts claiming to link to a video message that actor Robin Williams made before his death earlier this week? Do not click on it — the video does not exist. The post was created by scammers looking to make a quick buck off the tragic death of a beloved entertainer.

And just because your friends have shared the link on Facebook doesn't mean it's legitimate. If you click on it, you'll be brought to a Web page that demands you share the link on your own Facebook page and fill out a survey before you can view the alleged video.

Filling out this survey generates revenue for the scammers, and in the end, you won't see any kind of video for your trouble. The morbidity of listening to a depressed man's private last words aside, there is no evidence that such a video exists at all.

Nevertheless, it appears the video has already been shared more than 24 million times on Facebook at the time of this publishing.

The fake Robin Williams video is just another example of "social engineering," the technical term for manipulating people into getting them to click malicious links. Spam like this always accompanies major news items, playing with people's fear, interest and morbid curiosity to generate quick cash. 

"The scammers have no qualms about exploiting the death of a famous actor and comedian to earn their cash, and give no thought whatsoever to the distressed family he must have left behind," wrote security expert and blogger Graham Cluley, who identified the scam on the We Live Security blog by security company ESET.

Always be skeptical of things you see on Facebook, regardless of whether your friends shared them. Don't click on a URL with a strange domain name. And don't share a Facebook link without knowing what it is first.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Xivilain 15 August 2014 19:31
    Thank you for this. The irony is that more people need to know about this, but can't think of a better way, than to share it on Facebook...
    Reply
  • belardo 16 August 2014 06:42
    Put a bullet in the scammers head.
    Reply
  • Eduello 17 August 2014 23:19
    Put a bullet in the scammers head.
    Because violence solves everything... SMH
    Reply
  • virtualban 18 August 2014 06:51
    First rule: Never ever ever ever click on something that requires to be shared before you can view it.
    Second rule: ever ever ever ever
    Third rule: goto First rule
    Reply
  • cats_Paw 18 August 2014 07:45
    First rule: Use facebook only to contact friends via private message, dont pay attention to anything else.
    Reply
  • d_kuhn 18 August 2014 14:06
    Second rule: See second first rule above. But since you all asked... I had shredded wheat for breakfask, fixed it myself with a bowl from the cupboard, clean spoon that was in the silverware drawer, and some milk. The milk was in the fridge door on the wide shelf near the bottom... it's almost empty so I told my wife we needed to pick up another gallon. I might pick it up myself since I've got a big top case on my bike and can pick it up after work no problem... and she was checking Reddit when I talked to her so I figured she'd probably forget anyway. So then I rode my bike to work after lubing the chain... I'm not a big fan of the new chain since if I don't lube it every other day it starts making noise and annoying me... I've been using Autozone lube but used some my cousin got at a dealer over the weekend and really liked that... foamed more and seemed to stick better...........
    Reply