Original Xbox Games Are Coming to Xbox One



LOS ANGELES – Sometimes, the most exciting announcements are short and sweet. Two years ago, Microsoft announced that the Xbox One would be backwards compatible with Xbox 360 games. The program has been a success; so much so, in fact, that Microsoft is about to wind the clock back even further. Soon, the Xbox One will be able to play games from the original Xbox, dating all the way back to 2001.

Microsoft announced the new (or old, depending on your point of view) feature at its E3 2017 press conference. There’s not much information available yet. We don’t know which games will be available, whether you can use your original discs or how much it will cost, if anything.

What we do know, however, is that Microsoft has listened to some of the original Xbox’s most vocal fans. One game will definitely be available as part of the backwards compatibility program: Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge, the beloved flight combat simulator.

Microsoft should have more information about original Xbox compatibility in the near future. Until then, if you haven’t already sold your old Xbox discs, hang onto them for now. They might just get a second life before too long.



