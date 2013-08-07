Nokia Boasts Photo Quality Superiority Over iPhone in New Ad

Out of the smartphone race for so many years, many thought it was too late for Nokia to make it to the big leagues. However, in February 2011, the company joined forces with Microsoft and has since become one of the biggest Windows Phone 8 partners out there. Once it had cemented itself as one of the most prominent Windows Phone partners, the company began pushing its PureView technology in its cell phone cameras, and Nokia is eager to spread the word about its phones' photography prowess. Its latest company aim is at Apple and its uber successful iPhone.

Earlier this year, Apple released a commercial declaring that every day, more photos are taken with the iPhone than any other mobile phone. In a spoof of the ad, Nokia has copied the style of Apple's own commercial as well as a lot of the scenes and used it to show comparison shots taken with the Lumia 925. Nokia's narrator states that while more photos are taken with the iPhone than any other, Nokia believes in quality, not quantity, and every day, people are taking better photos with Lumia-branded phones than any other phone. Ouch.

Check out the ad for yourself below and be sure to check out the review of the Lumia 925 on our sister site, LaptopMag!