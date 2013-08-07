Trending

Nokia Boasts Photo Quality Superiority Over iPhone in New Ad

Anything you can do...

Out of the smartphone race for so many years, many thought it was too late for Nokia to make it to the big leagues. However, in February 2011, the company joined forces with Microsoft and has since become one of the biggest Windows Phone 8 partners out there. Once it had cemented itself as one of the most prominent Windows Phone partners, the company began pushing its PureView technology in its cell phone cameras, and Nokia is eager to spread the word about its phones' photography prowess. Its latest company aim is at Apple and its uber successful iPhone.

Earlier this year, Apple released a commercial declaring that every day, more photos are taken with the iPhone than any other mobile phone. In a spoof of the ad, Nokia has copied the style of Apple's own commercial as well as a lot of the scenes and used it to show comparison shots taken with the Lumia 925. Nokia's narrator states that while more photos are taken with the iPhone than any other, Nokia believes in quality, not quantity, and every day, people are taking better photos with Lumia-branded phones than any other phone. Ouch.

Check out the ad for yourself below and be sure to check out the review of the Lumia 925 on our sister site, LaptopMag!

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Pailin 07 August 2013 12:05
    I know where I am looking right now :)
  • Murissokah 07 August 2013 12:46
    Call me when you have an Android phone with that camera, Nokia.
  • hitman40 07 August 2013 13:38
    Wasn't this the company that promoted their Lumia 920 image stabalization in a demo video, and then was criticized for lying that it was shot with a higher end model, and then they finally admitted that the entire video was like a "pre-render" of what their goals were to be with IOS on the 920? Sorry Nokia
  • BranFlake5 07 August 2013 14:08
    It's not about the camera, it's about the user experience. Maybe they boast better smartphone cameras, but pictures are still always gonna be best on DSLRs and Windows Phone OS never took off. Cool concept, but kind of a gimmick.
  • acktionhank 07 August 2013 14:25
    So I've always pronounced it No-Kia......

    I guess I've been doing it wrong?
  • mariusmotea 07 August 2013 14:46
    Please show me the noise level in full res because any software color correction ca do that pictures but with high noise level.
  • ojas 07 August 2013 14:58
    You know, Microsoft and Nokia's problems is that they keep talking about how good the camera on their phones are, without realising that their OS is equally shit.
  • digiex 07 August 2013 15:33
    How about battery life. Photo quality has no use if you can just take few shots in a middle of nowhere.
  • syrious1 07 August 2013 15:42
    I have the 920, battery life is great. Honestly it takes some of the best photos I've seen on a mobile phone, I have a Gnote2 for comparison.

    Clarity at night is superior to other phones, its the Carl Zeiss optics which give it the clarity and precision. I am able to take macro photos that look like a DLSR camera took them.

    http://www.theverge.com/2012/9/7/3300067/nokia-lumia-920-low-light-sample-images-vs-the-competition
  • 07 August 2013 15:42
    WP8 is best OS, having used icon bashers iphone and android(still as a work provided phone :( ) I will not go back anytime soon. You can't test WP8 at a store, you just need to buy one to be able to use the hubs to really see how childish app basher phones are.

    On my 920 battery last all day even listening to podcasts most of the day at work.
