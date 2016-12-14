The First New Nokia Phone is $26, Has Snake

The Nokia phone is back, and it looks just like the one you probably had in the early 2000's. HMD Global, the new home of Nokia phones, has unveiled the Nokia 150: A $26 little brick that delivers basic features for a low price. And yes, it has Snake.

Available in black or white, the 150 retains the candybar-like design that put Nokia on the map over a decade ago. The phone features a 2.4-inch, 240 x 320 color display, and its on-screen text looks a lot like it did on Nokia's early handsets. HMD is promising "Hallmark Nokia durability" with the 150, which features polycarbonate shells and scratch-resistant coating.

Fortunately, HMD knows that it wouldn't be a Nokia phone without Snake. The 150 comes loaded with Snake Xenzia, an updated version of the classic dot-eating game, as well as Gameloft's Nitro Street Racing. The brick phone also doubles as an FM radio and MP3 player.

Other key specs include microSD support for up to 32GB, Bluetooth 3.0 and a VGA camera with flash. HMD says to expect 22 hours of talk time from the phone's 1,020-mAh battery, and up to 31 hours of standby time.

The Nokia 150 will launch globally, starting with Europe and select overseas markets in the first quarter of 2017. No word yet on a specific U.S. release date.

While the Nokia 150 seems like a neat, affordable throwback, HMD has more than nostalgic brick phones up its sleeve. The handset maker is expected to debut its premium, Android-based Nokia phones in 2017, which could position the classic brand as a legitimate competitor to devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Google Pixel.

HMD Global will be present at Mobile World Congress 2017 in February, so it might only be a matter of months before we know what the future of the Nokia brand has in store.